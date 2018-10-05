Singapore's financial skyline is seen lining the edge of the Singapore River on Thursday, May 10, 2018, in Singapore.

Wong Maye-E, AP

In choosing Singapore for their historic summit, President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un agreed on a neutral nation known as a bastion of law and order where even littering can draw a heavy fine.

Trump announced Thursday on Twitter that the meeting will be held June 12 on the small but affluent island nation in southeast Asia.

“It’s discreet,” said David David Albright, president of the Institute for Science and International Security, which tracks arms control issues. “They can control the press. They can be trusted on security.”

The White House had considered holding the summit at the Demilitarized Zone between North and South Korea. Kim met there last month with South Korean President Moon Jae-in. Images of those two leaders holding hands and crossing back and forth across the DMZ were broadcast around the world.

The United States will want more control over images, linking the pictures to substance of the talks. “Can you imagine if Trump walked across the border holding hands with this guy,” Albright said.

Singapore offers a more controlled environment where the leaders can meet behind closed doors and emerge for orchestrated photo opportunities.

“Singapore is a very disciplined place,” said Robert Einhorn, an arms control analyst at the Brookings Institution and a former State Department official who negotiated with the North Koreans in the 1990s. “You can count on the authorities there to ensure an orderly situation.”

Einhorn said the North Koreans have held meetings before in Singapore and would be comfortable holding a summit there. The North Koreans have an embassy there.

“It’s a place where north Korean diplomats are comfortable,” Einhorn said.

It will be a rare trip abroad for Kim, who has rarely left the country since assuming power in 2011. His trip this week to Dalian, China, was the first time a North Korean leader has flown abroad in more than 30 years.

The distance from the North Korean capital of Pyongyang to the Dalian is about 200 miles, compared to about 3,000 miles to Singapore from Pyongyang.

The plane he took to Dalian was the same one the North Korean delegation took to the Olympics this year — a Soviet-made Ilyushin-62.

Singapore, which has a modern infrastructure and a strong economy, has close economic and defense ties with the United States. The U.S. Navy has a logistics hub in Singapore and American warships frequently make port calls there.

“Singapore is a close strategic partner of the U.S. and enjoys wide-ranging and multifaceted cooperation on a range of areas from defense, economic and people to people ties,” Singapore’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Singapore’s low crime rate has come at the expense of civil liberties, some critics say.

The country bans the import of chewing gum and tightly enforces littering laws. A man was fined $15,000 several years ago after being caught on surveillance camera throwing cigarette butts out of his apartment window, Reuters reported.

The country recently announced a plan to link facial recognition software to surveillance cameras around the country, according to the news agency. The government said the purpose of the program would be to help identify suspects in terror attacks.

The country also has restrictions on the press and was ranked 151 out of 180 countries for press freedoms by Reporters Without Borders. The government places pressure on journalists through defamation lawsuits and other means, the organization said.

