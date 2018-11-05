Stars Alden Ehrenreich (Han Solo), Donald Glover (Lando Calrissian) and Emilia Clarke (Qi'Ra) heralded the first public view of director Ron Howard's Solo: A Star Wars Story at the Hollywood world premiere Thursday night.
The spin-off Star Wars story features a young Solo befriending his future co-pilot Chewbacca and meeting the notorious gambler Calrissian (opening May 25).
Official reviews will be released on May 15, but premiere attendees tweeted out their first reactions to the movie.
USA TODAY's Carly Mallenbaum praised Ehrenreich and Glover but yearned to see what original directors Chris Miller and Phil Lord (who were fired during filming) would have made.
RottenTomatoes.com editor Joel Meares called it "kinda a blast."
Entertainment Weekly's Anthony Breznican pointed out the "rough edges" in the movie, but felt director Howard "pulled it off."
People magazine's Kara Warner praised it as "a great adventure."
Collider.com's Perri Nemiroff wrote "there's some fun to be had," while praising Ehrenreich and Glover.
Collider.com video editor Dennis Tzeng called it a "mostly fun adventure" but added it would never be "one of my favorite #StarWars movies."
IGN.com's Jacki Jing wrote that she was both "completely floored" and "at the edge of my seat" by the movie.
Indiewire film editor Kate Erbland wrote that Solo takes time "to find its feet" but eventually "totally flies."
Mashable.com deputy editor Angie Han wrote that "Ehrenreich is the real deal."
Nerdist.com's Michelle Buchman called it her "fave new #StarWars" movie.
TheWrap.com's film reporter Umberto Gonzalez said "the movie is an absolute blast to hyperspace."
Syfy.com writer Jenna Busch said it had "a rough start" but was " blast of an adventure."
Mashable.com's Chris Taylor loved it.