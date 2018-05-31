Southwest unveils first new look since 2001

Southwest Airlines is bulking up in New York and Washington, adding several new routes and bolstering schedules on others it already flies.

The service changes come as Southwest extended its booking schedule to include flights through Jan. 6. In addition to the changes in New York and Washington, Southwest also revealed numerous new routes and frequencies at more than a half-dozen other airports. (scroll down for full list)

In San Francisco, however, Southwest will discontinue non-stop service to Orange County, Calif., and Portland, Ore., after Nov. 3.

But the biggest news in Southwest’s Wednesday announcement involves the airline’s plans to grow at the capacity-controlled New York LaGuardia and Washington Reagan National airports. Flights are capped at both, but Southwest was able to expand after securing slots from Alaska Airlines.

From New York LaGuardia, Southwest is adding daily non-stop service to New Orleans (starting Nov. 4) and Saturday-only non-stop service to the Florida destinations of Orlando and West Palm Beach (Nov. 10). The carrier also will add one additional flight to its existing schedules between LaGuardia and Dallas Love, Denver and Kansas City.

From Washington National, Southwest’s newest destination will be Oklahoma City, with daily round-trip service beginning Nov. 4. The airline also will add one additional flight to its existing schedules connecting Washington National to Dallas Love and Nashville.

As for the slots needed to allow Southwest’s growth, the carrier can thank Alaska Airlines, which is shedding several routes it inherited via its acquisition of Virgin America. (More: It's the final flight for Virgin America)

In particular, Alaska will end its service that currently links Dallas Love Field to both LaGuardia and Washington National. Those flights will end in late October, freeing up six “slot pairs” at LaGuardia and eight at National. (In aviation vernacular, a "slot pair” allows one round-trip flight at a capacity restricted airport). However, instead of adding new service from those East Coast airports – both of which also have distance restrictions for most flights – Alaska opted to lease its slots there to Southwest for up to 10 years, according to FlightGlobal.com.

Dallas Love was Alaska Airlines’ only route from LaGuardia, so leasing those slots to Southwest will eliminate LaGuardia from Alaska Air’s post-merger route map. Alaska Air will retain four routes from Washington National; its flights to Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle and Portland, Ore., are all among those exempted from the airport’s distance restrictions.

Back to Southwest, the company also looked West in its latest schedule update.

In California, the airline is adding new routes from San Jose (to Tucson) and Burbank (to Chicago Midway and Houston Hobby) starting Nov. 4. Southwest also is growing frequencies on some existing routes at those airports.

Other new non-stop options joining Southwest’s schedule include Denver-Lubbock and Chicago Midway-Cabo San Lucas.

Scroll down to see a full list of Southwest’s schedule updates:

New York LaGuardia (new routes)

New Orleans: Daily service begins Nov. 4

Orlando: Saturday-only service begins Nov. 10

West Palm Beach: Saturday-only service begins Nov. 10

New York LaGuardia (existing routes)

Dallas Love: Five daily round-trip flights as of Nov. 4, an up from four currently

Denver: Three daily round-trip flights as of Nov. 4, up from two currently

Kansas City: Two daily round-trip flights as of Nov. 4, up from one currently

Washington Reagan National (new routes)

Oklahoma City: Daily service begins Nov. 4

Washington Reagan National (existing routes)

Dallas Love: Four daily round-trip flights as of Nov. 4, up from three currently

Nashville: Five daily round-trip flights as of Nov. 4, up from four currently

San Jose, Calif. (new route)

Tucson: Daily service (except Saturdays) begins Nov. 4

San Jose, Calif. (existing routes)

Orange County, Calif.: 12 daily round-trip flights as of Nov. 4, up from 10 currently

Portland, Ore.: Eight daily round-trip flights as of Nov. 4, up from six currently

Burbank, Calif. (new routes)

Chicago Midway: Daily service (except Saturdays) begins Nov. 4

Houston Hobby: Daily service (except Saturdays) begins Nov. 4

Chicago Midway (new routes)

Cabo San Lucas: Weekend-only service begins Nov. 4 (pending regulatory approval)

Long Beach, Calif. (existing routes)

Las Vegas: Three daily round-trip weekday flights will be added to existing weekend-only service, starting Nov. 4

Sacramento: Four daily round-trip flights as of Nov. 4, up from two currently

Denver (new route)

Lubbock, Texas: Daily service (except Saturday) begins Nov. 4

Denver (existing route)

El Paso: Sunday-only service, which begins Oct. 7, will become daily service starting Nov. 4

Houston Hobby (new routes)

Sacramento: Sunday-only service begins Nov. 4

Philadelphia: Sunday-only service begins Nov. 4

Havana (existing route)

Fort Lauderdale: Three daily round-trip flights as of Aug. 7, an up from two currently

Seasonal, daily-service routes returning to Southwest’s fall/winter schedule

Ft. Lauderdale-Belize (resumes Nov. 4)

Ft. Lauderdale-Grand Cayman (resumes Nov. 4)

Ft. Lauderdale-Turks and Caicos (resumes Nov. 4)

Denver-Puerto Vallarta (resumes Nov. 4)

Houston Hobby-Liberia, Costa Rica (resumes Nov. 4)

St. Louis-Cancun (resumes Nov. 4)

Other seasonal routes resuming in November

Albany-Fort Lauderdale; Aruba-Houston Hobby; Austin-Cancun; Hartford-Fort Myers; Nashville-Cancun; Boston-Orlando; Baltimore-Liberia, Costa Rica; Baltimore-San Jose, Costa Rica; Denver-Belize; Columbus, Ohio-Cancun; Indianapolis-Cancun; San Antonio-Cancun; Des Moines-Phoenix; Detroit-Orlando; Fort Lauderdale-Milwaukee; Grands Rapids-Orlando; Grand Rapids-Fort Myers; Orlando-Minneapolis/St. Paul; Orlando-Oklahoma City; New Orleans-Sacramento; and Rochester, N.Y.-Tampa.

