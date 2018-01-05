Veetek Witkowski holds a newly assembled AR-15 rifle at the Stag Arms company in New Britain, Conn.

Pro-Second Amendment students plan school walkouts across U.S.

Students at schools across the nation are poised to walk out of their classrooms for 16 minutes Wednesday to show their support for the Second Amendment. The national event, called "Stand for the Second," comes just over a month after students around the country staged a walkout aimed at stopping gun violence and honoring the students killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., in February. New Mexico high schooler Will Riley, 18, told Carlsbad Current-Argus that media reports on student gun protests prompted him to organize the event. Organizers expect students in more than 40 states to take part.

SpaceX Dragon spacecraft set for Pacific Ocean splashdown

A SpaceX mission launched from Cape Canaveral in early April to resupply the International Space Station will come full circle Wednesday when a Dragon cargo spacecraft splashes down in the Pacific Ocean. The Dragon is scheduled to be released from the ISS at 10:22 a.m. ET and splash down off the coast of Baja California at about 4:02 p.m. ET, NASA announced. Recovery forces will attempt to retrieve the capsule and more than 4,000 pounds of cargo, including research samples. NASA's website will provide live coverage of Dragon's departure (but not its splashdown).

Tesla earnings report could shed light on Model 3's troubles

Tesla reports first-quarter earnings Wednesday as the electric-car maker battles production problems with its $35,000 Model 3. In April, Tesla announced it was temporarily halting production "to improve automation and systematically address bottlenecks in order to increase production rates." Model 3 production reached 2,000 cars per month in March, but CEO Elon Musk reportedly promised in a company email that its Fremont, Calif., plant could triple production to 6,000 cars monthly by the end of June by switching to "24/7 operations."

High-ranking Australian cardinal to appear in court on sex abuse charges

Australia’s highest-ranking Catholic official appeared for the first time on Wednesday in the Victoria state County Court where the prosecution and defense requested two separate trials for sexual abuse accusations. Cardinal George Pell, the most senior Vatican official to be charged in the Catholic Church's sex abuse crisis, officially denied allegations spanning decades after his legal team failed to sway a court to dismiss them. Lawyers for Pell, Pope Francis' finance minister and an Australian national, have been fighting the allegations since before he was charged last June with allegations of sexual abuse from the time he was a priest in his hometown of Ballarat in the 1970s until the 1990s, when he was archbishop of Melbourne.

World's oldest person turns 117

On May 2, 1901, a baby girl named Chiyo Miyako was born in Japan. Last month, she became the world's oldest known person, according to the U.S.-based Gerontology Research Group. Miyako, who today turns 117, gained that distinction at the death of another Japanese woman, Nabi Tajima, who also was 117. Tajima's death also marked the passing of the last survivor of the 19th century. Miyako's family said in a statement last month that she was doing well. "She can eat by herself and spends every day in good health."

