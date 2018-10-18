Starbucks shares didn’t react much despite the coffee giant announcing a big change at the top. The company is appointing a new CFO who will be taking over at the end of November.

This might not be the kind of happy hour you had in mind for a Friday.

But if you're in need of a caffeine fix, Starbucks Happy Hour returns at 3 p.m.

This week's deal? Buy any grande or larger handcrafted espresso beverage and get one free between 3 p.m. and closing time at participating Starbucks stores in the U.S. and Canada.

Pumpkin spice fans, yes, the coveted Pumpkin Spice Latte is included.

This offer has been loaded to Starbucks Rewards members accounts and non-members can sign up for a code at https://happyhour.starbucks.com.

According to the fine print, this offer excludes hot and iced brewed coffee, ready-to-drink beverages, Starbucks Reserve beverages and Frappuccino blended beverages.

Starbucks first began its Happy Hour program in 2010 for its Frappuccinos. In March, the coffee giant announced it was changing Happy Hour beyond the blended drink.

Happy Hour days and discounted drink offers vary and rotate and have included half-price deals to buy-one-get-one free offers and a variety of beverages, including espresso and iced tea.

Loyalty members are at an advantage in getting advance notice and earning stars that can be redeemed for free drinks.

Through Halloween, members also can play Bonus Star Bingo for a chance to earn bonus stars. Learn more at www.starbucksbingo.com.

