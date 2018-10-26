Postal service police screen employees entering the Royal Palm processing and Distribution Center, Oct. 25, 2018 in Opa-locka, Fla.

Josh Replogle, AP

After 14 potential explosive devices were mailed to prominent Democrats, law enforcement authorities on Friday continued to search post offices after warning the public about more potentially dangerous packages.

"This has to be taken with the most seriousness," New York City Police Commissioner James P. O’Neill told reporters at a Thursday news conference when asked to address claims that the mailings were part of a hoax. "We are treating them as suspected explosive devices."

So far, none of the suspected packages have injured anyone.

Officials were searching a mail distribution center in Florida Thursday night for possible clues on where the packages originated. A scare at Time Warner Center in New York also caused more panic, after reports of unattended packages.

Here's what we know now.

One taken into custody

Cesar Sayoc, 56, has been charged in Florida. Sayoc has a prior criminal history, including a 2002 charge for threatening to "throw, project, place or discharge any destructive device." His criminal record dates back to 1991, with arrests for theft, drug offenses and traffic infractions.

Sayoc was charged with five federal crimes Friday, including interstate transportation of an explosive, illegal mailing of an explosive and threats against former presidents. He faces a maximum of 48 years in prison, Attorney General Jeff Sessions said in a news conference Friday.

Sayoc, of Aventura, Florida, is a registered Republican and last voted in the November 2016 election. He graduated from North Miami Beach High School in 1980.

Authorities used a fingerprint found on an envelope sent to Rep. Maxine Waters to identify Sayoc as a suspect, FBI Director Christopher Wray said Friday.

In this undated photo released by the Broward County Sheriff's office, Cesar Sayoc is seen in a booking photo in Miami. Federal authorities took Sayoc, 56, of Aventura, Fla., into custody Friday, Oct. 26, 2018 in Florida in connection with the mail-bomb scare that earlier widened to 12 suspicious packages, the FBI and Justice Department said. (Broward County Sheriff's Office via AP)

Broward County Sheriff's Office via AP

Trump calls arrest 'an incredible job'

President Donald Trump lauded law enforcement officials for the arrest on Friday during the Young Black Leadership Summit at the White House. He called the bombings "despicable" and said political violence has "no place in our country."

Trump's comments come after tweets this morning alleging the bomb-like devices were shifting the national conversation away from early voting for the Nov. 6 midterm elections.

Republicans are doing so well in early voting, and at the polls, and now this “Bomb” stuff happens and the momentum greatly slows - news not talking politics. Very unfortunate, what is going on. Republicans, go out and vote! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 26, 2018

What do we know about the latest packages?

The three latest packages bring the total to 14 bomb-like devices.

The FBI confirmed Friday that they had found a suspicious package "similar in appearance to the others" that was addressed to Democrat Sen. Cory Booker in Florida. A suspicious package was also recovered at Sen. Kamala Harris's office in Sacramento, California Friday. Another package was intercepted at a mail facility in Burlingame, California addressed to billionaire Tom Steyer.

The #FBI has confirmed an 11th package has been recovered in Florida, similar in appearance to the others, addressed to Sen. Cory Booker. — FBI (@FBI) October 26, 2018

Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper was the target of another bomb-like device recovered in Manhattan, a person familiar with the matter told USA TODAY Friday. The device was addressed to Clapper and had the office of Florida Democratic Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz as the return address.

The New York Police Department had closed a Manhattan intersection to traffic and pedestrians near W. 52nd Street between 8th and 9th Avenues on Friday morning to handle the suspicious package.

The person was not authorized to speak about the matter publicly.

What's the Opa Locka, Florida, connection?

A postal distribution center in Opa Locka, Florida, is being closely monitored because several of the suspicious packages might have passed through it, according to a law enforcement official who is not authorized to comment publicly. Miami-Dade police bomb-squad and K-9 officers were called out to the center Thursday evening as federal authorities continued their investigation at the facility.

What about Thursday's Time Warner evacuation?

Time Warner Center in midtown Manhattan, where CNN's New York offices are located, was partially evacuated Thursday night when the New York Police Department responded to reports of a pair of unattended packages.

The packages were cleared and no threat was found. Earlier this week, a bomb-like device was sent to the building addressed to former CIA Director John Brennan and the CNN offices were evacuated.

Where were packages addressed?

Hillary Clinton's home in Westchester County, New York

Former President Barack Obama's residence in Washington

Former CIA Director John Brennan, sent to CNN’s offices in New York City

California Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters

Florida's Democratic Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (a package discovered at her office was addressed to former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder)

Billionaire George Soros, in the mailbox at his home in Bedford, New York

Former Vice President Joe Biden; two packages were intercepted at Delaware postal facilities

Robert De Niro's offices in New York

New Jersey Democratic Senator Cory Booker in Florida

Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper in New York

Senator Kamala Harris's office in Sacramento, California

Billionaire Tom Steyer in California

Will there be more suspicious packages?

Authorities warned the public on Thursday to be on the lookout for more suspicious packages that could still be in the mail system.

O'Neill told reporters there are no current or credible threats that law enforcement is aware of. And he expressed confidence that the culprit would be caught.

Two law enforcement officials said Thursday that investigators have been increasingly focused on the mail streams in and out of Florida, largely since the device addressed to Holder was recovered when it was re-routed back to the return address of Wasserman Schultz. The two officials who are not authorized to comment publicly said authorities had not identified a suspect.

Online and social diagram details the basic components used in the bomb-like devices that have been delivered to political figures in the past few days.

Frank Pompa, USA TODAY

Contributing: Ledyard King, Bart Jansen, Kevin Johnson and Ryan Miller

