SUNRISE, FL - OCTOBER 24: Police tape keeps people back as the The Broward Sheriff's Office bomb squad deploys a robotic vehicle to investigate a suspicious package in the building where Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) has an offce on October 24, 2018 in Sunrise, Florida. A number of suspicious packages arrived in the mail today intended for former President Barack Obama, Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and the New York office of CNN. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775248002 ORIG FILE ID: 1052941258

Joe Raedle, Getty Images

Law enforcement agencies around the country are on the lookout for suspicious packages after a spate of potentially dangerous deliveries involving high-profile Democrats and media outlets.

Three bomb-like devices were discovered Thursday, one in Lower Manhattan near the offices of Robert De Niro and two in Delaware addressed to former Vice President Joe Biden, bringing to 10 the number of devices addressed to high-profile critics of President Donald Trump.

On Wednesday, Secret Service officials announced the interception of packages addressed to former President Barack Obama and former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

A suspicious package was also sent to the Florida office of former DNC chair Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz.

Another package prompted the evacuation of the Time Warner building in New York, where CNN has offices. CNN reports that package was addressed to former CIA Director John Brennan, who served during the Obama administration.

On Monday, a suspicious package was sent to the Westchester County, New York, home of billionaire liberal activist George Soros.

None of the 10 suspected bombs have exploded and no one has been injured.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he anticipated more suspicious packages may be found at additional locations.

President Donald Trump and first Lady Melania Trump have condemned the "threats".

"I just want to tell you that, in these times, we have to unify," Trump said at an unrelated White House event. "We have to come together and send one very clear, strong, unmistakable message that acts or threats of political violence of any kind have no place in the United States of America."

USA TODAY will provide live coverage in the player above.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com