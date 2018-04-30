The potential shift from four wireless carriers to three could lead to big changes to your cell phone plans and service.

On Sunday, T-Mobile and Sprint announced plans for a $26 billion merger, combining the two companies into the third-largest wireless network in the U.S.

The deal still awaits regulatory approval, but the real questions focus on what this means if you own a smartphone from either Sprint or T-Mobile.

This new company would represent more than 90 million retail wireless phone customers in the U.S., roughly one-third of the market, said research firm Recon Analytics.

So does this mean you'll pay more? And will your phones still work once the companies combine? Here's what we know (and don't know) about how this wireless merger might affect you:

Service on both networks might get better

According to researchers at RootMetrics, Sprint and T-Mobile ranked third and fourth respectively in mobile performance during the second half of 2017. T-Mobile CEO John Legere has always disputed RootMetrics, preferring to cite crowdsourced information such as testing by research company Ookla rating T-Mobile as the fastest network last year.

With the two companies combining their networks, it's possible service on both will improve. In a joint statement, the companies promise that existing customers with both services "will benefit from increased speeds, coverage, and performance as the two companies’ networks combine." However, it's likely we know more about performance quality once the shift actually happens.

You might pay more, especially on unlimited plans

Currently, Sprint offers the cheapest unlimited plan of the group, at $60 a month for one line. On top of that, Sprint offers HD video streaming and the ability to use up to 10 GB of data when turning your phone into a mobile hotspot.

T-Mobile's unlimited plan starts at $70, but if you want similar perks to the Sprint plan, you need to pay an extra $10 a month. So would Sprint owners need to flip to the T-Mobile plan? Could T-Mobile "grandfather" Sprint users on the plan, allowing them to keep it as is until they voluntary switch?

In their joint statement, Sprint and T-Mobile pledged to continue offering lower prices compared to rivals AT&T and Verizon, but did not go so far as to clarify which of their respective current plans would be sticking around.

What about perks, like free Netflix?

On T-Mobile, plans come with a free Netflix subscription. On Sprint, it's music service Tidal and Hulu. It's possible customers could wind up with a really strong deal on streaming services, but the companies have yet to confirm their fate.

I'm on Sprint. Will my phone work on T-Mobile's network?

While T-Mobile and Sprint use different radio bands for their networks (Sprint on CDMA, T-Mobile on GSM), a merger shouldn’t actually complicate things too much as an increasing number of phones have support for both companies’ LTE networks. ‬

‪Many of the latest iPhones and Galaxies will work seamlessly across the two networks (some may be slightly better than others depending on how recent the phone is. The unlocked Galaxy S9, for example, works across all carriers). ‬

‪The two have even been used together in the past. Google’s Project Fi relies on both T-Mobile and Sprint for its nationwide wireless network, switching to whichever network is strongest. ‬

And, the companies reached a roaming agreement where Sprint users will gain access to T-Mobile's network. So if you have a newer smartphone, you should be covered. Of course, this all changes as the new T-Mobile ramps up to 5G speeds, which no current smartphones support.

Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @brettmolina23.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com