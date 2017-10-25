T-Mobile and Sprint signage. The two companies are reportedly in merger talks.

T-Mobile and Sprint are combining in a deal that would create a bigger No. 3 cellular carrier in the U.S., but could also signal the end of an era of aggressive competition for customers.

The merger, in an all-stock deal announced Sunday after years of on-again-off-again courting, would create a company using the name T-Mobile. It would value Sprint at $59 billion and the combined companies at $146 billion, including debt. But excluding debt, the deal would value Sprint at about $26 billion.

T-Mobile and Sprint say their merger, if approved by regulators, would mean lower customer prices, greater innovation, more jobs and better wireless service, especially in the rural U.S. They also tout the deal as a way to best position the companies to compete in the forthcoming 5G race for faster mobile Internet. But critics worry that the merger will curb competition and results in job losses.

The new company, which would have more than 90 million retail wireless subscribers, still trails the top two carriers, with AT&T reaching 93 million subscribers, and Verizon 116 million.

"It's a very simple rule of business. Both companies need each other," said Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure. "The reason why this is going to work is that T-Mobile cannot do the 5G strategy without Sprint and Sprint cannot do it without T-Mobile."

T-Mobile CEO John Legere said: "Convergence between mobile broadband and cable isn't just a hypothetical. It's a reality of our business on a day to day basis."

He said the merger will result in thousands of new jobs right away, with the potential to create "tens of thousands" later, but analysts wonder how that's possible with so many business-function redundancies between T-Mobile and Sprint.

More than 200,000 people will work at the combined company in the U.S. at the start. And the merged company's plans to invest up to $40 billion in its new network and business in the first three years alone is a massive capital outlay that could fuel job growth across related sectors, too.

Legere will remain CEO of the new T-Mobile. Marcelo Claure, who co-founded wireless company Brightstar and who was named Sprint CEO in 2014, will become a member of T-Mobile's board.

Mike Sievert, T-Mobile's current chief operating officer, will become president and COO of the new T-Mobile.

T-Mobile's parent company, Deutsche Telekom, would own 42% of the combined company. Sprint's parent, Japanese telecom titan SoftBank Group, run by Sprint chairman Masayoshi Son, would own 27% while the remaining ownership would be public.

Should the companies merge, Sprint subscribers might see some new pricing arrangements available and could become eligible for T-Mobile promotions such as free Netflix subscriptions.

Those on T-Mobile might get Hulu or Tidal subscriptions in return, which Sprint has been promoting under some of its plans.

One key question is whether T-Mobile and Sprint customers -- and all wireless customers -- could eventually pay more or get fewer perks, because a decline in competition could mean result in higher prices industry-wide.

Roger Entner, founder of Recon Analytics, a Boston-based research and analysis firm for the telecom industry, says that won't happen.

"It's not about the size of the dog in the fight, but the fight in the dog," he said. "They’re really intense competitors. Prices will continue to decrease, but how soon will they decrease?"

The deal still requires regulatory approval and that step if far from assured.

The nation's No. 3 and No. 4 wireless carriers have tried to join forces before. In 2014, they considered merging but eventually called off talks because it was believed the hurdles under the Obama administration were too high.

T-Mobile's growth since then may factor against the new deal. Opponents are likely to argue that halting a merger of the two companies four years ago resulted in a stronger T-Mobile, with more benefits to customers.

Legere, who has aggressively promoted the T-Mobile brand on social media and television — frequently taking swings at rivals — has overseen a more than doubling of T-Mobile's subscriber base since joining the company in 2012. The company dropped a practice of requiring smartphone customers to sign on to onerous two-year contracts and was at the forefront of a return to unlimited data plans.

And job losses are also a concern. Entner pointed out that the new company is expected to save $6 billion in synergies -- redundancies between the two corporations, like sales, marketing, back office functions and customer service. But 93% of that figure is operating expenses and the majority of their operating expenses is people.

"Will they be able to (offset) these job losses with new hiring? How much will regulators hold their feet to the fire?" he said.

Sprint's owners have tried to clear the way. SoftBank CEO Son was one of the first technology leaders to throw his support behind Trump, meeting with the then-President-elect in December 2016 at Trump Tower. Trump then announced SoftBank Group planned to invest $50 billion into the U.S. economy and add 50,000 jobs.

The meeting rekindled speculation that SoftBank would renew talks between Sprint and T-Mobile efforts under a Republican administration. But a year later, negotiations between the two companies hit a wall. In early November, both companies said they officially ended merger plans saying they couldn't agree on terms.

Not everyone believes the new merger is a good idea.

Gigi Sohn, a distinguished fellow at the Georgetown Law Institute for Technology Law & Policy, said the deal will mean fewer choices for customers and could prompt the three remaining companies to “act in concert.”

“Consumers will be the losers if T-Mobile and Sprint are allowed to merge,” she said in an e-mail. “Both companies have been feisty competitors to the two biggest national mobile wireless carriers, Verizon and AT&T, introducing consumer-friendly pricing and data plans that have pushed the big two to lower their prices and expand their data offerings.

Sohn, who served as counselor to former FCC chairman Tom Wheeler, dismissed Sprint’s and T-Mobile’s comments that they need to merge to invest in infrastructure for 5G wireless.

