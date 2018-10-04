T-Mobile and Sprint signage. The two companies are reportedly in merger talks.

Justin Lane/Erik Lesser, EPA-EFE

T-Mobile and Sprint have come to the alter so many times, that a union between the nation's third and fourth largest wireless carriers would appear in some ways to be inevitable.

The two companies are again said be in the advanced stages of rekindled merger talk. The New York Times is reporting a deal could be announced as soon as this weekend, citing unnamed people briefed on the matter. CNBC, also citing unnamed sources, said both companies were set to announce a merger that valued Sprint near its market value of $6.50 a share.

Sprint’s shares rose 8% and closed at $6.50 Friday on the news; T-Mobile’s stock was up a more modest 0.66% and closed at $64.52.

Both Sprint and T-Mobile declined a USA TODAY request for comment.

In early November, T-Mobile and Sprint ended on-again off-again merger talks over their inability to arrive at mutually agreeable terms.

T-Mobile CEO John Legere.

T-Mobile

In a statement issued at the time, T-Mobile CEO John Legere indicated that “the prospect of combining with Sprint has been compelling for a variety of reasons, including the potential to create significant benefits for consumers and value for shareholders. However, we have been clear all along that a deal with anyone will have to result in superior long-term value for T-Mobile’s shareholders compared to our outstanding stand-alone performance and track record.”

About 85% of Sprint is owned by Japanese telecom titan SoftBank Group, run by Sprint chairman Masayoshi Son.

T-Mobile’s parent company is Germany’s Deutsche Telekom. Past speculation has been that Deutsche Telekom would become the majority owner, which may not sit well with SoftBank's Son.

A union could be attractive to both T-Mobile and Sprint because of the scale and potential for cost-cutting such a combination would bring, allowing the bigger company to increase investments in next generation 5G networks, and better compete against their much larger rivals Verizon and AT&T.

In the fall, Craig Moffett, partner and senior analyst at research firm MoffettNathanson wrote that the combined companies could save as much as $4 billion annually.

Marcelo Claure

Lynne Sladky, AP

Any pairing might not look as good to consumers, or employees of the combined company who might be at risk of losing their jobs.

Over the last couple of years, mobile pricing wars were stoked in large measure by T-Mobile and Sprint, especially the spread of "unlimited" data plans, and other goodies that competition brought consumers. T-Mobile, for example, offers customers a free Netflix subscription under some plans.

But critics of any such deal fret that a post-merger environment could temper if not eliminate such practices and possibly result in higher prices for all wireless customers.

Even if the renewed talks bear fruit, of course, U.S. regulators must bless the merger.

The Department of Justice is currently suing AT&T over concerns its $85 billion grab of Time Warner will harm consumers.

Email: ebaig@usatoday.com; Follow USA TODAY Personal Tech Columnist @edbaig on Twitter

