CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nathan Govella just wanted to help someone.

But the 17-year-old Rockport-Fulton High School student instead became the victim of a brutal attack.

About 1:40 a.m. Sunday morning, Nathan was headed home on his bicycle when he saw a white four-door truck pulled over to the side of Monkey Road in Rockport.

"... I stopped to see if they needed help and they said yes," Nathan wrote in a post on his Facebook Page. "I looked at what they needed help with and then they (struck) me with a jack handle (four) times to the front and back of my head (and) left me with (two) big gashes."

Nathan said a man and a girl were in the truck, and said the man attacked him. His cellphone was also taken before the two drove away, he said.

Despite the violent attack, Nathan was able to get up, get back on his bicycle and make the five-block trek to his aunt's home, he said in the post.

Nathan Govella, 17, suffered a concussion and had several stitches to his head after he was attacked on Monkey Road in Rockport, Texas.

Nathan’s sister, Analysa Govella, said Nathan was taken to Christus Spohn Hospital Shoreline. Nathan suffered a concussion, a seizure and has several stitches to on his head and back, Govella said.

“The attacker and the woman who was with him left the scene and left my brother in a ditch to die,” Govella said. “The crime scene may still be bloody and my brother’s glasses were found the next morning at the scene.”

Govella said the Rockport Police Department is investigating the attack.

Since the attack, Nathan has regained enough strength to go back to school. He said he is glad no one else was attacked.

