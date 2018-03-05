A 16-year-old Utah student delivered her aunt's baby using lessons she learned in her high school childbirth class.

Morlie Hayes was home alone Saturday when her 7-year-old cousin showed up at the front door with a life-changing message, KSL-TV in Salt Lake City reports: "My mom's outside. She's going to have her baby!"

That mom in labor was Laura Creager, and her baby wasn't due until May 19. But, she felt contractions driving to a friend's house and Morlie's house was nearby. Morlie helped her inside and called 911. She was listening to the dispatchers instructors to gather towels, a shoelace and a safety pin when she heard her aunt say, "my water broke," the Deseret News reports.

More than 30 minutes away from a hospital, Creager told KUTV she could feel the baby’s head crowning and knew “we’re going to have this baby right now.”

Fortunately for her, Morlie was in child development classes a week earlier, and learned about labor and delivery.

She helped her aunt down onto her bathroom floor (thankfully, she cleaned it earlier that day) on pillows and towels, welcomed the baby into the world and made sure the umbilical cord wasn't tangled, according to Deseret News. When the ambulance arrived, Morlie was washing the newborn.

From left, Wendell Creager, Laura Creager, Morlie Hayes, 16, and Creager's daughter, Kayla Faith Creager talk at the Hayes' home in Eden, Utah. Hayes unexpectedly delivered her aunt's newborn in the bathroom of her home on April 28. (Jacob Wiegand/The Deseret News via AP) ORG XMIT: UTSAL202

Jacob Wiegand, The Deseret News/AP

“I was actually really calm through the whole thing,” Morlie told KUTV. “I just zoned in and was like this baby is coming, I know what to do. I just was ready and had to mentally prepare myself for it,” she said.

Paramedics cut the umbilical cord and took the baby to the hospital.

Creager named the baby girl Kayla Faith Creager, because bringing her into the world required "so much faith," she told Desert News.

Morlie signed the birth certificate.

Kayla's father was watching a dirt bike racing championship at the University of Utah when he got news that his daughter had arrived.

"It happened the way it was supposed to," he told Deseret News.

Wendell and Laura Creager, of Eden, look at their newborn daughter Kayla Faith Creager, in Eden, Utah.

Jacob Wiegand, AP

