Prom season. It's prime for extravagant displays and "promposals."

Scavenger hunts, serenades and signs have been known to go viral on social media, but one recent piece of prom signage touted by two Michigan high schoolers has sparked backlash.

As seen in a photo shared by WILX News 10 in Lansing, the sign reads: "If I was black I'd be picking cotton ... but i'm white, so I'm picking you for prom?"

Maple Valley Jr.-Sr. High School student Grace Guernsey told the station that she was "appalled" when she saw the post of her classmates holding up the promposal while scrolling on Instagram on Saturday.

The two students have not been identified.

"Our community as a whole is accepting and wonderful. I love my village and the support and love that comes from it. The damage is done by teens who don't understand the past," Grace wrote in a message to the Free Press.

"The thing that causes the most setbacks in making progress towards racial equality is silence."

Maple Valley superintendent Michelle Falcon said the district prohibits all forms of discrimination and "unequivocally" condemns the actions of these students.

"We were made aware of an inappropriate promposal over the weekend which has gone viral on multiple social media platforms," Falcon said in a statement. "The Maple Valley School District has investigated the social media post originating from its grounds over the weekend, has identified those responsible, and has taken appropriate action. Federal educational privacy laws prohibit the school district from providing further detail."

It's the latest case of teens using the line as a so-called promposal since a Florida teen came under fire for it last week when a Snapchat screenshot was spread across Twitter.

Florida's Herald-Tribune identified the Riverview High School student as 18-year-old Noah Crowley.

In a statement obtained by the Washington Post, Crowley issued an apology:

"It was a complete joke and it went too far. After reading the texts and Snapchats, I truly see how I have offended people and I’m sorry.”

According to the Washington Post, Crowley's family said he will not be attending prom, graduation or other school activities in light of the sign.

Missouri station Fox 2 St. Louis, KTVI-TV, reported that a social media post of a student at Francis Howell High School in Missouri with a sign containing the same language has also been spotted.

School district officials told the station that "any student that uses demeaning speech and language will receive consequences."

Thanking the citizens who alerted their staff to the situation, Falcon said that to their knowledge all of the postings have been taken down and they will be taking this opportunity to turn this into a teachable moment.

"It is our goal to celebrate the diversity of all individuals," she said. "The comments made in the promposal do not represent the views of this school district. On behalf of the responsible students, we apologize for this offensive post. We believe it to be completely unacceptable."

Grace said that what she wants to see in response to the signage is kindness.

"People need to not threaten the kids involved with the promposal, but help guide them through a bad choice that they made. That sign was hateful and hurtful, but we cannot respond with hate and hurt — only love and compassion, so they understand going forward the negative impact they made, and so that they have the ability to turn themselves around and make a positive impact on this journey (that) America as a whole faces."

