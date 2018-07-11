The 10 best gifts of 2018

Sonos / Instant Pot

— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA TODAY’s newsroom and any business incentives.

I think we can all agree that holiday shopping is tough. You have to get something for your mom, your dad, your sister, your brother, your extended family, your friends, your coworkers. The list goes on and on and you wind up with a lot of stress and a lot less cash by the end of the year. But as the saying goes, it’s always better to give than receive—as long as you can figure out what to get everyone.

And we're here to help. Throughout the year we've tested a ton of products that would make great gifts for tech lovers or gifts for home chefs. If you're really not sure what to get your loved ones this year, we chose 10 that we think are the absolute best for pretty much anyone to open up during the holidays. Not only are these some of the best products we’ve ever tested, but they’re some of the most popular gifts of the year. Without further ado, here are the 10 best gifts of 2018, according to Reviewed:

1. Staub Cast Iron 5.5-Quart Round Cocotte

Best gifts for 2018: Staub Round Coccette

Staub

Le Creuset has been considered the top maker of Dutch oven for years, but it’s time for the aspirational brand to move over and make way for Staub. After testing the best Dutch ovens, we found that Staub bested the Le Creuset. They both did a great job cooking, but Staub's size and shape are much more versatile, making it the ultimate choice for cooking just about anything. Seriously, there’s a reason it’s been on so many wedding registries this year and is the perfect gift for a cooking fanatic or for a special lady in your life.

Get the Staub Cast Iron 5.5-Quart Round Cocotte on Amazon for $259.95

2. The all-new Kindle Paperwhite

Best gifts for 2018: Kindle Paperwhite

Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar

The Kindle Paperwhite has topped our list of the best Kindles we’ve ever tested for some time now—and it just got a big ol’ upgrade. It now has more storage, a more even backlight, a lighter and thinner design, and waterproofing, making this personal electronic library more impressive than ever. It’d make a great gift for an avid reader or someone who travels a lot and needs some entertainment on their next long flight.

Get the all-new Amazon Kindle Paperwhite e-Reader at Amazon for $129.99

3. Away Large Suitcase

Best gifts for 2018: Away Suitcase

Reviewed / Seamus Bellamy

Whether you’re buying it for an experienced backpacker or a college student who lives far away, the Away Suitcase is an amazing choice. In fact, it’s the best hard-sided suitcase we’ve ever tested. Not only is its colorful polycarbonate shell completely Instagramable, but it will protect everything inside no matter how much it gets jostled on the way to its destination.

Get the Get the Large Away Suitcase at Away for $295

4. Fitbit Charge 3

Best gifts for 2018: Fitbit Charge 3

Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar

With their ability to track your steps, sleep, heart rate, and activity, Fitbits have been one of the most popular gifts for years. This year, we recommend the Fitbit Charge 3, which is the best fitness tracker we’ve ever tested. We originally loved the Charge 2 best (and still think it's a great choice), but the new model is now waterproof and has an upgraded battery life, making it even more suitable for an active lifestyle. Both fitness fiends and those who need a little motivation will love seeing how much they’re actually moving each day and it may inspire them workout for some New Year’s resolutions.

Get the Fitbit Charge 3 from Fitbit for $149.95

5. Apple AirPods

Best gifts for 2018: Apple Airpods

Reviewed / TJ Donegan

You’ve seen them everywhere. Those wireless Apple earbuds that are on the ears of every commuter and jogger alike. Even we were skeptical of how well these things actually worked, but they turned out to be our favorite truly wireless headphones.

They’re really easy to use with any Apple product, they sound great, and the included carrying case charges them when you're not wearing them. Big tech lovers and podcast listeners will enjoy unwrapping these.

Get the Apple Airpods at Amazon for $144.99

6. Sonos One

Best gifts for 2018: Sonos One

Sonos

Music lovers and tech-savvy entertainers alike absolutely need the Sonos One in their home. It’s fully compatible with Alexa, but packed with the high speaker quality we've come to expect from Sonos. Plus, it can interface with other Sonos speakers, which is great if your recipient might already have one for seamless music throughout the home.

Get the Sonos One from Amazon for $199

7. Instant Pot

Best gifts for 2018: Instant Pot

Instant Pot

Whether your recipient loves cooking or hates it, they need an Instant Pot. With all the functions of a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, and more, anyone who cooks at home will love trying out new recipes on this popular kitchen gadget. But those pressed for time, such as busy college students, will still love the fact they can whip up a tried-and-true recipe in an “instant” thanks to this electric multi-cooker's speedy pressure cooking setting. It’s a win-win for everyone.

Get the Instant Pot Duo 6 Qt 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker at Amazon for $99.99

8. Roku Ultra

Best gifts for 2018: Roku Ultra

Reviewed / TJ Donegan

When we tested the best streaming devices, the Roku Ultra stood above the competition as the one to buy. Your dad, your mom, and your brother all love watching their Netflix and Hulu. And with the Roku Ultra, they can watch their favorite shows and movies in 4K and HDR, too. We love Roku's simple platform and the remote control is by far the easiest to use of all the devices we tested, meaning you can even gift it to a less-than-tech savvy relative without worry.

Get the Roku Ultra Streaming Device on Amazon for $89

9. Eufy RoboVac 11s

Best gifts for 2018: Eufy Robovac 11S

Reviewed / Jonathan Chan

We all hate vacuuming, right? Anyone with floors would appreciate getting a robot vacuum to do the dirty work for them before deep cleaning, especially right after the stress of the holidays. The Eufy RoboVac 11s is our favorite affordable robot vacuum because of its impressive dirt pickup and quiet operation. The slim profile also makes it easier to reach every nook and cranny.

Get the Eufy RoboVac 11s at Amazon for $219.99

10. TCL 55-inch 6 Series

Best gifts for 2018: TCL 6 Series

Reviewed / Lee Neikirk

A great entertainment space isn’t complete without a really good TV. This 55-inch TCL is the one that should be on everybody’s list—our TV reviewer loved it. It has built-in Roku functionality, awesome performance, and a sleek, angular design that makes it a great TV to upgrade to. Plus, the 4K resolution, great HDR, and huge color saturation will have tech lovers fascinated and movie-lovers in awe.

Get the TCL 55-inch 6 Series from Amazon for $650

Check out our gift guides for everyone in your life:

Prices are accurate at the time of publication, but may change over time.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered this holiday season. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com