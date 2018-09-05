Looks like the Backstreet Boys Wannabe the Spice Girls.

The boy band dressed up as the popular girl group while performing on their Backstreet Boys Cruise Tuesday.

Nick Carter channeled Baby Spice in a pink dress and pigtails and Kevin Richardson channeled Posh Spice in a black jumpsuit and sunglasses. AJ McLean was Scary Spice in fierce cheetah print, Brian Littrell was Sporty Spice in track pants and Howie Dorough was Ginger Spice in a union jack dress.

The reason for the hilarious homage? Girl power, according to the band's caption.

"Celebrating all of the girl power that’s kept us going for 25 years," they wrote.

Richardson shared the same picture on his Instagram, adding, "Sometimes ya just gotta SPICE things up."

Audience members also shared footage of the group lip syncing to some Spice Girls hits, including Wannabe.

They also had fun dancing along to Say You'll Be There.

We think the boys' Spice Girls impression is really Larger Than Life.

