Everyone's going nuts for travel mugs and hair dryers this year.
Somehow, it's already the middle of November. That means snowy weather is here, Thanksgiving is right around the corner, Black Friday and Cyber Monday are close behind, and the holidays are rapidly approaching. Whether you're working through your holiday shopping list or taking advantage of all the holiday sales to stock up on the things you need or just love to window shop all the deals and discounts retailers offer throughout the holiday season, we are here to help.

Here at Reviewed, our product experts have tested thousands of products from big-ticket items like TVs and refrigerators to everyday items like space heaters, cutting boards, headphones, and more. Why? So we can help you avoid spending your hard-earned money on potentially crappy stuff! Even though there are plenty of retailers with great return policies, no one wants to deal with shipping stuff back if they don't have to. And if you're buying something as a gift, you don't want to run the risk of giving someone something they'll hate.

To help you find not only the biggest savings and sales leading up to Black Friday, we're scouring the internet all month long and updating this page a few times a day every day with new deals. So be sure to bookmark us and check back often for new chances to save money before Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Our 5 Favorite Deals Right Now

  1. AncestryDNA—$59 on Ancestry.com (Save $40) : This popular DNA testing kit matches the lowest price we've ever seen. It makes a fantastic gift, and with Ancestry's more than 10 million members, you might even be able to find a long lost relative. 
  2. Contigo Autoseal Stainless Steel Travel Mug—$14.96 on Amazon (Save $5) : Our favorite travel mug is 25% off in universally stunning matte black.
  3. Ecovacs Deebot 601—$179.98 on Amazon (Save $20) with the code "GHPOSR98 " : The Deebot 601 is the improved version of the N79S, which is the improved version of the N79, which we rated as one of the best affordable smart robot vacuums. It connects to your phone AND you can control it with Alexa. This deal is good through 11/19.
  4. Harry Josh Pro Tools x Serge Normant The Volume Kit—$189 on Dermstore (Save $107) : This styling kit features our favorite hair dryer and is a steal considering the hair dyer alone typically retails for $249.
  5. LG C8 OLED 4K TV—$1,696.99 on Amazon (Save $500) : This is the best TV of the year. It usually goes for $2,200, but has been dropping little by little since September, and right now it's at its lowest price outside of the occasional Massdrop sale (and it's available with Prime shipping). The 65-inch is $300 off right now too, marking its lowest Amazon price.

Tech Deals

636775324082033214-Anker-tech-accessories.jpg
Score great savings on tech accessories that'll make life a little easier.
Anker

TV and Home Entertainment Deals

636775325012717928-LG-C8-Series-.jpg
The C8 is the absolute best TV of the year, and this sale makes it even better.
Reviewed

Kitchen and Cooking Deals

636778075639836791-cuisinart-kettle.jpg
Keep the in-laws happy with quick and perfect cups of tea.
Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar

Laundry and Cleaning Deals

636775333432422084-eufy-11s-black-and-white.jpg
This is our favorite affordable robot vacuum because it's slim, quiet, and powerful.
eufy

Home and Outdoor Deals

636770974085697344-Sleep-Resoration-pillows.jpg
After you're done with your holiday shopping, take a well-deserved nap with a brand new pillow.
Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar

Lifestyle Deals

636775297957008247-Ancestry-dna.jpg
This is one gift that will make pretty much anyone smile.
Ancestry

Smart Home Deals

636772710952825701-Wemo-light.jpg
Control your lights from anywhere.
Wemo

Parenting, Toy, and Game Deals

636777925933182353-crocodile-dentist.jpg
For $5, why not add this fun game to your kids' collection?
Winning Moves Games

Prices are accurate at the time this article was published, but may change over time.

