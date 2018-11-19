—Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. Our picks and opinions are independent from USA TODAY’s newsroom and any business incentives.

Black Friday is here, which means this is arguably the best time of the year to find deals and rebates on iPhones. This year, there are deals on the newest iPhones and deals on older models, depending on your budget and desires.

Some of these deals were available in the days leading up to Black Friday, and others will only be the table on Black Friday and the weekend following it. Most of these iPhone deals do require activation, however, which effectively makes them in-store exclusives.

With those things in mind, let’s take a look at some of the best Black Friday iPhone deals you can nab this year:

The best Black Friday 2018 iPhone deals at Target

These deals made their appearance in Target’s weekly ad spread, but the company is offering more information online in the Target Black Friday smartphone shopping guide. Trust us: you’re going to want to be prepared. Activating a phone is a complicated process even before you factor in the madness of Black Friday shopping.

All of the deals listed in this section are available between the store’s opening on Black Friday, November 23, and the store’s closing on Sunday, November 25 (while supplies last).

iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max - Free $250 Target gift card with activation: The newest, most powerful iPhones can earn you a cool $250 in Target gift card money if you do an in-store activation between Friday and Sunday. (Verizon, Sprint, and AT&T only) iPhone X, iPhone 8, or iPhone 8 Plus - Free $150 Target gift card with activation: They may not have quite the allure of the newest iPhones, but 2017’s iPhone lineup is still a great selection to choose from a year later. This Black Friday weekend, you can land a $150 Target gift card with the in-store activation of one of these phones. (Verizon, Sprint, and AT&T only)

The best Black Friday 2018 iPhone deals at Best Buy

This year, Best Buy’s offering all of its best iPhone deals beginning on Thursday when the store opens until supplies last or until Saturday, November 24.

Like the Target deals, these are almost all in-store promotions that require activation, so be sure to have everything you need to activate before you arrive at your local Best Buy.

iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, or iPhone XR - Save up to $150 with activation: The newest generation of iPhones is graced with an $150 discount this year at Best Buy. (Verizon, Sprint, and AT&T only) iPhone X - Save up to $200 with activation: The iPhone X blew everybody’s minds when it was released last year with a price tag of over $1,000, so if you’ve been waiting patiently to buy it at a discount, now’s the time: Best Buy is willing to knock off a couple hundred bucks this Black Friday. (Verizon, Sprint, and AT&T only)

The best Black Friday 2018 iPhone deals at Walmart

Walmart's in-store Black Friday sale begins on Thursday, November 22 and will run until closing on Friday, November 23. The company's online sale will extend that window, but only for online shoppers—all of the iPhone deals listed below are in store only.

iPhone X, iPhone 8, or iPhone 8 Plus - Free $400 Walmart gift card with activation: All three of these iPhones were released last year, but that doesn’t mean they’re old hat. In fact, with this $400 discount, now might be the perfect time to invest in an older iPhone model. (Verizon, Sprint, and AT&T only) iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, or iPhone XR - Free $300 Walmart gift card with activation: The 2018 iPhone lineup is only a couple months old, but you can secure a full $300 off if you take the plunge at Walmart. (Verizon, Sprint, and AT&T only)

