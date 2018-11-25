— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA TODAY’s newsroom and any business incentives.

Cyber Monday sales have dropped across retailers, and this year's deals are incredible. Here at Reviewed, we test thousands of products each year, so whether you're shopping for stocking stuffers for your mom or best friend, or perhaps need to make sure you have the perfect essentials to be the bell of any holiday ball, we've compiled some of the best deals on the best products.

Here are some of our favorite beauty deals from online retailers like like Sephora, Ulta, Dermastore, and Amazon:

The best beauty deals right now

1. Dermstore Cyber Weekend Sale—Save up to 25% sitewide with the code "WEEKEND": Get a nice discount on some of your favorite makeup and beauty products, including the Harry Josh Pro Hair Dryer, which is the best hair dryer we've ever tested.

2. Ulta's Cyber Monday Sale begins early Sunday evening and stretches throughout Monday with more than 180 offers on brands such as Urban Decay, Benefit, Redken, and Tarte. Includes free shipping on orders more than $35 and $10 off any purchase of $50 or more.

3. Nordstrom is offering a $50 e-certificate to spend in January with every $250 purchase, plus they are offering up to 60% off many of their products.

As of this writing, Sephora hasn't announced their Cyber Monday deals yet, but there are still tons of beauty offers with free totes or significant discounts available on the site.

More amazing makeup, skincare, and beauty deals

