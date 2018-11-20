— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA Today’s newsroom and any business incentives.

Goodbye Cyber Monday, hello "Cyber Week." Many retailers are trying to make the most of a successful post-Thanksgiving sales blitz by stretching Cyber Monday out into a week-long event. Consumers should have nothing to complain about, because it means more discounts on more products, without the stress of having make a purchase decision on the fly. Here's what the product experts at Reviewed recommend. (Expect prices and availability to change frequently!)

Our Favorite Deals Right Now

Tech Deals

TV and Home Entertainment Deals

Laptops and PC Accessory Deals

Kitchen and Cooking Deals

Appliance and Cleaning Deals

Home and Outdoor Deals

Lifestyle Deals

Beauty Deals

Becca —Take 30% off the entire site.

—Take 30% off the entire site. Bite Beauty —Get 20% off sitewide, free shipping, and a free four-piece kit with any $35 purchase with code " MONDAY4 ."

—Get 20% off sitewide, free shipping, and a free four-piece kit with any $35 purchase with code " ." Boxycharm —Get your pick of three limited edition Black Friday Boxes at a steep discount through November 26.

—Get your pick of three limited edition Black Friday Boxes at a steep discount through November 26. Birchbox —Get up to 25% off, and free shipping.

—Get up to 25% off, and free shipping. Clarisonic— Get 30% off sitewide with the code " CYBERTUES "

Get 30% off sitewide with the code " " Dermstore —Save up to 20% on UV protection with code " ELTA20 " and up to 20% on advanced skin care from SkinMedica.

—Save up to 20% on UV protection with code " " and up to 20% on advanced skin care from SkinMedica. e.l.f —Get 50% off orders of $30+ through November 27.

—Get 50% off orders of $30+ through November 27. Foreo —Get 25-30% off colorful devices.

—Get 25-30% off colorful devices. Glossier —Get 20% off and free shipping on all orders over $30.

—Get 20% off and free shipping on all orders over $30. It Cosmetics —Get a free Vitality Lip and Cheek Flush Stain when you spend more than $50. Plus, free shipping on all orders with the code " GIFT4YOU ."

—Get a free Vitality Lip and Cheek Flush Stain when you spend more than $50. Plus, free shipping on all orders with the code " ." Lime Crime —Get 25% off sitewide and a free Beet It Velvetine lipstick with any order.

—Get 25% off sitewide and a free Beet It Velvetine lipstick with any order. La Roche-Posay— From November 24-December 1, get 30% off all orders with code " CYBERWEEK2018 ."

From November 24-December 1, get 30% off all orders with code " ." L’Occitane— From November 25-28, get 20% off sitewide.

From November 25-28, get 20% off sitewide. MAC —Through November 27, get 25% off when you sign up for Select Membership (it’s free to join) and get free gifts, like full-sized lipstick, from November 26 to November 29.

—Through November 27, get 25% off when you sign up for Select Membership (it’s free to join) and get free gifts, like full-sized lipstick, from November 26 to November 29. Murad —Get 30% off sitewide and free shipping with the code “ CYBER30 .”

—Get 30% off sitewide and free shipping with the code “ .” Nars —Through November 27, get 20% off sitewide.

—Through November 27, get 20% off sitewide. Philosophy— Get 40% off your order with code " CYBER2018 ".

Get 40% off your order with code " ". Urban Decay—Through December 5, get 50% off a different product every day.

Fashion Deals

Smart Home Deals

Parenting, Toys, and Game Deals

