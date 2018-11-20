— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA Today’s newsroom and any business incentives.
Goodbye Cyber Monday, hello "Cyber Week." Many retailers are trying to make the most of a successful post-Thanksgiving sales blitz by stretching Cyber Monday out into a week-long event. Consumers should have nothing to complain about, because it means more discounts on more products, without the stress of having make a purchase decision on the fly. Here's what the product experts at Reviewed recommend. (Expect prices and availability to change frequently!)
- Amazon Echo Dot (3rd-gen.)—$29.99 (Save $20): This was one of the best Black Friday deals of the year. It's now $6 more, but we still think it's an amazing deal.
- Apple MacBook Pro (15.4-inch, 2017)—$2,499 at B&H (Save $300): If you need a workhorse, pro-quality MacBook, this 2017 model is a great pickup. It has a large 512GB SSD, 16GB of RAM, a quadcore i7 processor, and a dedicated graphics card. It comes with the fancy new Touchbar (which not everyone loves), but at this price at least you’re not paying extra for it.
- AncestryDNA—$59 on Ancestry.com (Save $50): This popular DNA testing kit now is still on sale for $10 more than it was on Cyber Monday. It makes a fantastic gift, and with Ancestry's more than 10 million members, you might even be able to find a long-lost relative. You can also get it at Amazon for the same price.
- Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones—$299 at Amazon (Save $50): These excellent wireless over-ear headphones are famous for their noise canceling abilities, and this is the lowest they've been since August.
- Fitbit Charge 3 Fitness Tracker with Heart Rate Monitor—$119.95 on Amazon (Save $30): The all-new Charge 3 is amazing, and it's never been on sale before now. The battery lasts over a week, it's waterproof, and the design is much sleeker than ever before. No wonder we named it the best fitness tracker of 2018. It's available at Target for the same price too.
- Instant Pot DUO60 7-in-1 Multicooker—$69.95 on Amazon (Save $30): The best-selling 6-quart Instant Pot model went up $10 from its lowest price, but we still thing it's a good buy.
- KitchenAid 5-Qt. Artisan Stand Mixer—$243.99 at Amazon (Save $45): An absolute classic. Only the red models are left at Amazon. Macy's is selling them for $279 but at least they have six colors to choose from.
- L.L. Bean Weekend Sale—Save 20% on clothing and outerwear with the code "THANKS20."Plus, get a $10 gift card if you spend $50 or more and save 25% on slippers—like these wicked good ones—with code "WICKED25."
- Opal Nugget Ice Maker—$347 on Amazon (Save $202.99): This wildly expensive ice machine makes little nugget ice cubes that are perfect for cocktails and drinks. Right now, it's down to its lowest price on Amazon.
Tech Deals
- Anker Soundcore Mini Portable Bluetooth Speaker 2-Pack—$49.59 on Amazon with the code "ANKSPK20" (Save $12.40): People go bonkers for these tiny handheld Bluetooth speakers, and now you can save $6 per speaker with this awesome 2-pack deal. Just don't forget to use the code "ANKSPK20" at checkout.
- Apple iPhone XR 128GB—$769 on eBay (Save $30)
- Apple iPhone XS 64 GB—$959 on eBay (Save $40)
- Apple iPhone XS Max 256 GB—$1,199 on eBay (Save $50)
- Apple Watch Series 3 Stainless Steel (42mm, GPS + Cellular)—$429 at B&H (Save $200): If you use an iPhone and want a smartwatch, the Apple Watch is your best bet. This Series 3 Apple Watch has both GPS and Cellular, so your watch can stay connected even when you’re away from your phone.
- Audio-Technica ATH-MSR7BK Over-Ear Headphones—$179.00 on Amazon (Save $70): Our top-rated headphones! They’re on the lowest price of the year.
- Audio-Technica ATG-M40x Over-Ear Headphones—$79 at Amazon (Save $20): These headphones are well-regarded for their high-quality sound and affordable price, but this deal drops them as low as they've been in awhile.
- Beats by Dr. Dre BeatsX Wireless Earbuds—$99.99 at Best Buy (Save $20): If the kid wants Beats headphones, but $200+ is outside your budget, these little earbuds are the perfect compromise.
- Bose SoundSport Wireless In-Ear Headphones—$99 on Amazon (Save $50): This is the lowest price we've seen recently on these wireless earbuds from Bose, which are almost always $150.
- Bose SoundSport In-Ear Headphones—$49 on Jet (Save $50)
- Canon EOS M50 Digital SLR Camera (black)—$599.99 at Target (Save $300)
- Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet—$69.99 (Save $30): This is the best tablet for kids. It comes with a 2-year warranty, a year of FreeTime Unlimited, parental controls, and a great value.
- Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet—$89.99 (Save $40): This is just as great as the Fire 7. It's got a slightly bigger screen with a better picture quality, but comes will all the same extra features and add-ons, all for only $20 more.
- Fire HD 8 Tablet with Hands-Free Alexa—$49.99 (Save $30)
- Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 and $15 Target gift card—$59.99 at Target (Save $5): Get a free $15 gift card when you get the best affordable instant camera at Target. The camera alone is $50 at Amazon, so just be aware that you're paying a little extra for that gift card than you might think.
- GoPro Hero7 Waterproof HD 4K Camera (+ 128GB SD Card and $30 Best Buy Gift Card)—$399.99 at Best Buy (Save $299.99): Aspiring vloggers will love unwrapping this gift, especially with the free 128GB SD card. You can even keep the $30 e-gift card for yourself or gift it to someone else on your list.
- HP Sprocket Portable Photo Printer—$89.95 on Amazon (Save $30): This is one of our favorite portable photo printers down to its lowest price.
- Hubsan H107D X4 Quadcopter with FPV camera—$79.99 at B&H (Save $120): This is a great beginner drone, especially for under $100.
- HyperX Cloud II Gaming Headset Re-certified—$54.99 on eBay (Save $15): This is the best gaming headset we've ever tested. Right now, it's at a new low price, marking the best sale we've ever seen for a certified refurbished model.
- Jabra 45e Alexa-Enabled Wireless Earbuds—$59.99 on Amazon (Save $40): This is the lowest price we've ever seen for these Bluetooth wireless earbuds. Considering we loved their true wireless earbuds almost as much as Apple Airpods, we're confident this set will be sure to please too.
- JoJo Siwa Headphones—$12.99 at Kohl's (Save $17): If your kids have ever asked for these popular headphones, this sale is the best time to make their dreams come true.
- Marshall Kilburn Portable Bluetooth Speaker—$165.53 on Amazon (Save $35)
- Nintendo Switch Dock Set—$69.99 on Amazon (Save $20)
- Nintendo New 3DS XL Super Nintendo Edition—$149.99 at Amazon (Save $50)
- NordVPN Internet Protection—$107.55 for 3-year subscription (75% off): You’ve heard of VPNs. You’ve probably thought about finally installing one. NordVPN is highly rated by a number of experts and this is the lowest price we’ve seen. The 30-day money-back guarantee seals the deal.
- Panasonic Lumix Digital Camera—$497 on Amazon (Save $101): This is one of our favorite digital cameras, and right now you can get it for the lowest price we've ever seen. It shoots 4K video and takes 20.1MP photos for super high definition whether you're snapping pics at your kids' football games or recording their holiday spectacular.
- Parrot Bebop 2 Quadcopter with Skycontroller 2—$299.99 at Best Buy (Save $150)
- PlayStation Plus 12-Month Membership (Digital Code)—$39.99 on Amazon (Save $20): This is an incredible deal for a full year of PlayStation Plus, which enables online multiplayer on PS4 and offers free games every month.
- Rokinon 50mm T1.5 AS UMC Cine DS Lens for Canon EF Mount—$369 at B&H (Save $170)
- Puro Sound Labs BT2200 Wireless Kids' Headphones—$74.99 from Puro Sound Labs (Save $25): These are the best-tested kids' headphones. They keep the volume at safe levels, they're wireless, and they come in 5 fun colors. (If you want Prime shipping, you can get them for $1 more on Amazon too.)
- Sony XB950N1 Extra Bass Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-the-Ear Headphones—$119.99 at Best Buy (Save $130)
- Tile Tracker 4- and 8-Packs—50% off at Tile
- Tile Tracker 4-Pack with a Free Google Home Mini—$49.99 at Best Buy (Save $65)
- Tile Pro Tracker 4-Pack with a Free Echo Dot—$100 from Tile (Save $40)
- Turtle Beach Stealth Gaming Headset—$84.95 at Amazon (Save $15)
- Xbox One S 1TB Console with Fortnite—$229.99 at Best Buy (Save $70): If your gamer is dying to try Fortnite, this bundle is the perfect gift. Technically Fortnite is free to play, but you're also getting a bunch of skins and stuff, so it's worth it.
- Xbox One X 1TB Gaming Console—$379.99 at eBay (Save $120): Go big or go home, right? If eBay's not your ideal place to shop, both Target and Best Buy have it for $20 more (still a great deal) if you want to pick it up at your local store.
TV and Home Entertainment Deals
- LG 55-In. E8 OLED Smart 4K TV—$2,296.99 on Amazon (Save $200): Typically this high-quality TV is much more expensive than our winner the C8. It usually costs $3,000 and has been selling for around $2,500 for the last few months, but right now it's the lowest price we've seen. The 65-inch model is also $300 off right now and its lowest price on Amazon.
- Logitech Harmony Elite Remote Control and Hub—$249.99 on Amazon (Save $100): Keep all your devices in one place with a universal remote. This one works with Alexa, has a customizable touchscreen, and can control up to 15 electronics, including Philips Hue smart lights.
- Samsung NU6900 55-In. Smart 4K TV—$397.99 at Best Buy (Save $102): This TV is actually $78 cheaper at Best Buy than the smaller 50-inch version is on Amazon. Mind blown.
- Samsung QN82Q6FN 82" Smart QLED 4K Ultra HD TV with HDR—$2,599 on eBay (Save $400): If you want the biggest TV you've ever seen in real life, this is a great option. It's basically twice as big as what most people have.
- Sony XBR65X850F 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (2018)—$998 on Amazon (Save $400): This is the lowest price ever on Sony’s gorgeous 4K TV.
Laptops and PC Accessory Deals
- Asus VivoBook S15 (gun metal)—$849 at B&H (Save $50)
- Asus ZenBook Pro Multi-Touch Notebook—$1,399 at B&H (Save $100)
- Dell XPS 15 Multi-Touch Notebook—$1,949 at B&H (Save $250)
- Epson WorkForce WF-3640 Wireless All-In-One Printer—$99.99 at Best Buy (Save $100)
- Google Pixelbook (16GB RAM + touchscreen)—$1,349 at Amazon (Save $300)
- HP Pavilion 15-inch Gaming Laptop—$949 on Amazon (Save $150)
- HP x2 Chromebook (8GB RAM + 64GB eMMC flash storage)—$499 at Best Buy (Save $150)
- Lenovo 15.6-inch Legion Y7000 Notebook—$1,119 at B&H (Save $320)
- Logitech MX Anywhere 25 Wireless Mouse—$48 on Amazon (Save $22): This is the best wireless mouse we've tested, and it's down to nearly its lowest sale price.
- Microsoft Surface Go (New) 4GB RAM + Intel Premium Gold—$449 at Amazon (Save $50)
Kitchen and Cooking Deals
- Anova Precision Cooker Bluetooth—$89 at Target (Save 30%): This is our favorite sous vide cooker, and we're loving this sub-$100 price.
- Anova Precision Cooker Nano—$64 at Amazon (Save $35): This is the smaller version of the best immersion circulator we've ever tested. It didn't perform as well as the full-size version in our tests, but it's still satisfactory if you want a stylish sous vide cooker. You can also get it at Anova Culinaryfor the same price.
- Breville Nespresso Creatista Single Serve Espresso Machine—$249.99 at Amazon (Save $249.96)
- Breville Smart Oven Pro—$215.96 on Amazon (Save $64.03): This is the best toaster oven we've ever tested because it's basically a smaller version of your actual oven. It roasts, bakes, and still makes crispy toast. Right now, it's back down to its second lowest price of the year.
- Chef'sChoice 15 Trizor XV EdgeSelect—$125 on Amazon (Save $85): This is the best knife sharpener we've ever tested and right now it's back down to its lowest price. With three stages of smoothing and sharpening, you'll give a new life to your favorite kitchen knives.
- ChefSteps Joule Sous Vide Cooker—$143 on Amazon (Save $36): This is our favorite WiFi-enabled immersion circulator (and my personal favorite of all time).
- Coleman RoadTrip LXE Portable Propane Grill—$114.95 (Save $84.05)
- Contigo Autoseal Matte Black Travel Mug—$14.96 on Amazon (Save $5): Our favorite travel mug is 25% off in universally stunning matte black.
- Cuisinart 36-Piece Grill Set—$36.98 on Amazon (Save $13.01)
- Cuisinart 4-in-1 Stuffed Burger Press—$10.39 on Amazon (Save $2.60): It's time to up your burger game, because this is the lowest price we've ever seen for this stuffed burger maker.
- Cuisinart 9-Cup Food Processor—$131.52 on Amazon (Save $18): This is the lowest price you can find on the smaller version of our favorite food processor.
- Cuisinart Gourmet Two Burner Gas Griddle—$129.55 on Amazon (Save $8): This is the lowest price we've seen on this gas griddle. Imagine pancakes AND burgers at your next tailgate!
- Cuisinart Power Advantage Plus Hand Mixer—$60.29 on Amazon (Save $7.70): This is our favorite hand mixer and right now it's down to its lowest price. Just don't forget to click the on-page coupon for that extra $1.42.
- Cuisinart Pro Stainless Steel 12-Piece Cookware Set—$169.99 on Amazon (Save $36): Our favorite stainless steel cookware set is down to nearly its lowest price ever.
- Cuisinart Petit Gourmet Portable Gas Grill in Red—$77.22 on Amazon (Save $19.31): This is the best price we've seen on this super portable little grill.
- Dash Rapid Egg Cooker—$14.99 on Amazon (Save $4): This usually $19 gadget seems silly, but is actually amazing if you like hard or soft-boiled eggs. The Dash makes cooking eggs perfectly a breeze, and we love this sale price.
- DeLonghi Nespresso Essenza Mini—$96.85 on Amazon (Save $23): This is our favorite affordable single-serve expresso maker. It's no longer at the absolute lowest price, but it's still a great deal.
- Farberware 3.2-Quart Oil-Less Multi-Functional Fryer—$59.88 at Walmart (Save $40)
- Instant Pot Glass Lid—$10.37 at Amazon (Save $4.58): If you own (or are gifting) an Instant Pot, this is a fantastic accessory to go along with it. While simmering soups you can use this traditional glass lid instead of the bulky pressure-seal one.
- KitchenAid 3-Piece Pasta Roller & Cutter Mixer Attachment Set—$111.99 at Walmart (Save $138)
- KitchenAid Artisan Mini 3.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer, Contour Silver—$199.99 on Jet (Save $130)
- KitchenAid 6-Qt. Stand Mixer—$229.99 at eBay (Save $229.99): The larger size has a liftable bowl, rather than the tilt-head found on smaller sizes, but it's just as easy to use.
- Le Creuset 5-1/2-Quart Dutch Oven, Soleil—$279.95 on Amazon (Save $60.00): This stylish classic (and one of our favorite Dutch ovens) is at the lowest price we've seen all year, but it's only available for this price in "soleil" (yellow) and "palm" (green). (Other colors are on sale too, but the discounts aren't as significant.)
- Lodge 3.5-In. Mini Cast Iron Skillet—$4.69 on Amazon (Save $1.56): You know all those adorable skillet desserts you see on Pinterest and Instagram and at trendy restaurants? Bet you didn't realize these little guys were so affordable at their typical $6.25. It's even better when they're under $5.
- Lowe's—Save up to 40% on select appliances: In addition to the discounts, you can get up to $600 in rebates, like at Home Depot, but Lowes is offering these rebates in Lowe's gift cards. (Note: Lowe's website has been up and down all day due to technical issues)
- Nordic Ware Natural Aluminum Commercial Baker's Half Sheet, 2-pack—$16.99 on Amazon (Save $7): Our favorite baking sheets are 25% off in a 2-pack—holiday baking season approaches, people.
- Oster Versa Performance Blender, 1400-watt—$105.01 on Amazon (Save $76.38)
- OXO On Barista Brain 9 Cup Coffee Maker—$159.96 on Amazon (Save $40.03)
- Rösle Wire Handle Coarse Grater—$28.95 on Amazon (Save $7.05): This is one of the best graters we've ever tested and right now it's at its lowest price.
- Rubbermaid Oven Thermometer—$5.30 on Amazon (Save $1.71): This is the lowest price we've ever seen for one of the best oven thermometers we've ever tested.
- Stanley Adventure Cooler—$41.93 on Amazon (Save $21.07): This is the best temperature controlled cooler we've ever tested. It's at the lowest price we've ever seen so you might as well pack it with some extra beverages for your Thanksgiving road trip.
- Staub 4-Quart Round Cocotte—$99.99 on Massdrop (Save $185): Get the best Dutch oven we've ever tested in cherry, matte black, or turquoise for its lowest price. Also available in cherry and matte black on Amazon.
- Sur La Table—Up to 75% off on select items: Instant Pots, La Staub and Le Creuset pots, All-Clad skillets, and a host of other kitchen items on massive sale.
- Wüsthof 7-Piece Knife Block Set—$329.95 at Crate & Barrel (Save $20): This knife set performed just as well as our favorite set from Zwillings, but didn't win top honor because it's a little pricier. However, Crate & Barrel has it for $20 less than Amazon right now, making it a great time to upgrade to a luxury set.
- Wusthof Classic Paring Knife—$39.95 on Amazon (Save $3): This is the best paring knife we've ever tested and it's down to the lowest price we've ever seen.
Appliance and Cleaning Deals
- Black+Decker Pivot 20V—$59.99 on Amazon (Save $5.20): This is a nice discount on our favorite affordable handheld vacuum, which is perfect for quick cleaning touchups during the holidays.
- Danby DDW621WDB Countertop Dishwasher—$199.99 (Save $30): A great countertop dishwasher for folks who live in homes or apartment without dishwashers.
- Dyson Small Ball Multi Floor Upright Vacuum—$159.99 on eBay (Save $90): The Small Ball is a great vacuum, and we're loving this sale price from Dyson's eBay outlet store. After testing it, our vacuum expert found that it was lightweight and comfortable to use, but the regular price was too high considering other options are equally as good for less. But with this sale, it might be time to invest in a Dyson.
- Dyson V7 Animal + HEPA vacuum—$164.99 on eBay (Save $15): This is our favorite cordless vacuums ever in a refurbished model. Also available brand new at Jet for 189.99.
- Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner—$344.99 on Amazon (Save $165)
- Frigidaire FFEF3054TS 30-In. Electric Range—$478 at Home Depot (Save $301): Big savings on this popular electric range will bring you five elements on the smooth cooktop, a 3000W Quick Boil, and a self-cleaning oven that will deal with burned-on nastiness in a mere two hours. And if you’re short on cabinet space for pots and pans, you’ll appreciate the storage drawer.
- iRobot Roomba 690 Robot Vacuum with WiFi and Alexa—$249 (Save $125.99): This is one of the most popular Roombas out there, especially for pet owners, and this discount is amazing.
- Kenmore 22352 Top Load Washer—$499.99 on Amazon (Save $145)
- LG LDF5545ST Front Control Dishwasher at Home Depot for $548 (Save $151)LG WM8100HVA Front Load Washer—$995 at AJ Madison (Save $500)
- LG Styler—$1,098 at The Home Depot (Save $901): This is the first time this incredible WiFi-enabled clothing care system has even gone on sale, and it's practically 50% off! It's available for $1-$2 more from Best Buy and Lowe's too, and if you have a Costco membership, you can get it for $100 less.
- Lowe's—Save up to 40% on select appliances through Thursday 11/29: In addition to the discounts, you can get up to $600 in rebates, like at Home Depot, but Lowes is offering these rebates in Lowe's gift cards.
- Samsung DV45K6200EW—$648 at Home Depot (Save $461): The Samsung dryers we’ve tested tend to perform well across the board, so we expect you'll like this one. These dryers are generous with steam, and once you bring it home, you might even be able to put away your iron. JC Penney is offering this dryer for the same price, so you can buy it from your preferred retailer.
- Samsung NX58H5600SS 30-In. Gas Range—$598 at Home Depot (Save $501): With five gas burners, a bridge burner for griddles, a convection oven, and a warming drawer to take the pressure off the cook, this is an impressive gas range at a very good price. By the way, Lowe's is offering the same deal.
- Samsung RF260BEAESR French Door Refrigerator—$998 at Home Depot (Save $776): This French door refrigerator is a stylish update for any kitchen, with a sleek stainless look. It uses storage space well, and the deli drawer has three temperature settings you can adjust, depending on what you want to store there. You can also get it at Best Buy for the same price, if you prefer.
- Frigidaire FFTR1821TS—$543 at AJ Madison (Save $376): A spacious and econonomical fridge that we liked when it was in our test labs. FYI, it's beating HD's price by about $55
- Shark Ion R85 WiFi-Enabled Smart Robot Vacuum—$229.99 on Amazon (Save $170): We're big fans of this vacuum, especially at 50% off, the first and craziest price drop ever.
- Whirlpool WDF330PAHW Dishwasher—$299 at Lowe’s (Save $80): This basic dishwasher is at a really great price point right now, and it’s one of Reviewed's top under-$500 dishwasher picks. At under $300 now through 11/29, it's practically a steal, but don't forget, you have to add it to your cart to see this price. (Note: The Lowe's website has been buggy here and there, so try again later if it's not working.)
- Whirlpool WRT318FZDB Top Freezer Refrigerator—$498 at Home Depot (Save $181): This budget top freezer model is even better when it's on sale. Whirlpool WRX735SDHZ $1,593 at Appliances Connection plus $100 mail-in rebate (Save $239.10)
Home and Outdoor Deals
- Ashley Furniture Signature Design Express Hybrid Mattress (Queen)—$181.03 at Amazon (Save $39.22)
- Ashley Furniture Haddigan Upholstered Dining Room Bench—$86.29 at Amazon (Save $90.31)
- BJ's 1-Year Inner Circle Membership—$25 at Groupon (Save $30): This deal also includes $65 in coupons to start shopping!
- BJ's Perks Rewards Membership—$50 at Groupon (Save $60): This deal also includes $65 in coupons to start shopping!
- Chewy pet supplies—Up to 50% off on pet food, toys, and treats
- Clearly Filtered Water Pitcher with Lifetime Warranty—$60 at Amazon (Save $15 with on-page coupon)
- Dewalt 20V 4 Tool Combo Kit—$239.99 on eBay (Save $160): This toolkit typically costs over $300. You can also get it for $249.00 on Amazon.
- Dyson Pure Hot + Cool Purifier—$649.95 at Amazon (Save $50.04)
- Houzz Cyber Monday Sale—Save up to 75% on favorites
- Ibera Wall Mounted Bike Rack—$22.99 on Amazon (Save $7): When we tested all the best bike racks, this minimal option was among our favorites. It has a lighter weight capacity than others, and is really best suited for only strong, sturdy walls, but it's easy to install and looks great.
- Kohl's Cash—Get $15 Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent: Plus, get $10 off purchases of $50 or more with the code "JACKPOT."
- Milwaukee Electric Tools 2732-21HD Circular Saw Kit—$334 on Amazon (Save $46): This is one of our favorite circular saws. It usually sells for around $380, but right now it's at the lowest price we've ever seen.
- Pottery Barn Cyber Monday Sale: Get 25% off your entire order with the code "CYBER" You can also get free shipping on everything but furniture.
- PureRelief XL King Size Heating Pad—$34.99 on Amazon (Save $15): We're in the midst of testing heating pads and this one is on our docket. It has six different heating levels and the option to shut off after two hours, and there's a 5% off coupon you can clip too.
- Serta Mattress Sale—Save up to $900: Serta is offering discounts up to $400 on their iComfort and iComfort Hybrid Mattresses, and up to $500 on their adjustable bases.
- Skil Circular Saw—$39.88 on Amazon (Save $12.90): This is our best affordable circular saw and right now it's down to the lowest price we've ever seen.
- Target Home Decor Sale—Save 30% on exclusive home items like Project 63, Threshold, Hearth & Hand with Magnolia.
- Wayfair Cyber Monday—Save up to 80% off and get free shipping
- West Elm—Save 70% sitewide: free shipping with code CYBER on everything except furniture and rugs.
Lifestyle Deals
- 23andMe Health + Ancestry DNA Test—$129 on Amazon (Save $70): If you want more than your family history, this DNA kit will also tell you about your genetic code and how it might affect your health.
- Bouqs—20% discount sitewide on flowers, wreaths, and seasonal arrangements with code "CHEERS20"
- Braun MG5090 Men's Electric Shaver—$34.94 on Amazon (Save $20)
- Braun Series 7 790cc Men's Electric Razor—$169.94 at Walmart (Save $120)
- ClassPass—Get a free month if you sign up between now and Cyber Monday: Try out different classes at different gyms. Just cancel before the trial ends and it won't cost you a dime (or keep it if you love it!).
- Disney Store—Cyber Monday: Get 30% off orders $150 or more, get 25% off orders $100 or more, 20% off orders $75 or more, and 15% off orders of $50 with the code "CYBER."
- eufy Smart Scale with Bluetooth 4.0—$29.99 on Amazon (Save $10): Other smart scales run well over $100, but this one's only $30, and it's got plenty of positive reviews.
- Fitbit Ionic Smartwatch—$199.95 at Target (Save $70): We haven't gotten to test this one yet, but if you've been wanting a Fitbit-centric smartwatch, we love this sale price.
- Fitbit Versa—$149 on Amazon (Save $50): This is the first time we've ever seen this fitness tracker on sale!
- Garmin Forerunner 235 GPS Running Watch—$199.99 at Garmin (Save $50)
- Garmin Forerunner 35 GPS Running Watch—$134.91 on Amazon (Save $35.08)
- Masterlock Mini Combination Lock Safe—$7.87 on Amazon (Save $2): This little mini safe is the perfect place to stash your keys while you're at the gym, or to tuck away your valuables while you're traveling. This is the lowest price ever.
- Nikon Cool Shot 20 Golf Rangefinder (US Version)—$146.95 on Amazon (Save $50)
- Oral-B Pro 3000 Electric Toothbrush—$59.95 on Amazon (Save $29.99)
- Oral-B Pro 8000 Series Electric Toothbrush—$149.94 on Amazon (Save $30): This typically $180 smart toothbrush is also on sale at Targetand Walmartfor the same price, which is the lowest ever.
- Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart Electric Toothbrush—$229.95 (Save $100): This is the Cadillac of electric toothbrushes, and we love the discount! Also available at Bed Bath & Beyond for $25 lessbut with fewer replacement brush heads.
- REI's Cyber Monday sale—Save up to 40% sitewide: Even though REI does not participate in Black Friday sales, they still have a massive end-of-year sale that's perfect for anyone in need of new sporting or outdoor equipment.
- Society6—Get 25% sitewide with code "GIFTY." Free shipping on art prints, phone cases, tapestries, and more.
- Shutterfly Cyber Monday Sale—Save up to 50% on everything and get an additional 25% off with code "CYBERMONDAY": Our favorite online photo printing company extended this amazing sale.
- Travelpro Platinum Elite 25” Expandable Spinner Suiter Suitcase—$277.49 on Amazon (Save $36.36): A smaller version of the best checked luggage we've ever tested at its second lowest price in Shadow Black and Vintage Grey.
- TriggerPoint Grid Foam Roller—$26.24 on Amazon (Save $13.75)
- Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser—$49.99 on Amazon (Save $30)
- Williams Sonoma—Save 30% on Peppermint Bark: Save on peppermint bark while you shop the other deals at Williams Sonoma.
Beauty Deals
- Becca—Take 30% off the entire site.
- Bite Beauty—Get 20% off sitewide, free shipping, and a free four-piece kit with any $35 purchase with code "MONDAY4."
- Boxycharm—Get your pick of three limited edition Black Friday Boxes at a steep discount through November 26.
- Birchbox—Get up to 25% off, and free shipping.
- Clarisonic—Get 30% off sitewide with the code "CYBERTUES"
- Dermstore—Save up to 20% on UV protection with code "ELTA20" and up to 20% on advanced skin care from SkinMedica.
- e.l.f—Get 50% off orders of $30+ through November 27.
- Foreo—Get 25-30% off colorful devices.
- Glossier—Get 20% off and free shipping on all orders over $30.
- It Cosmetics—Get a free Vitality Lip and Cheek Flush Stain when you spend more than $50. Plus, free shipping on all orders with the code "GIFT4YOU."
- Lime Crime—Get 25% off sitewide and a free Beet It Velvetine lipstick with any order.
- La Roche-Posay—From November 24-December 1, get 30% off all orders with code "CYBERWEEK2018."
- L’Occitane—From November 25-28, get 20% off sitewide.
- MAC—Through November 27, get 25% off when you sign up for Select Membership (it’s free to join) and get free gifts, like full-sized lipstick, from November 26 to November 29.
- Murad—Get 30% off sitewide and free shipping with the code “CYBER30.”
- Nars—Through November 27, get 20% off sitewide.
- Philosophy—Get 40% off your order with code "CYBER2018".
- Urban Decay—Through December 5, get 50% off a different product every day.
Fashion Deals
- Abercrombie & Fitch—Take 50% off select styles
- Aeropostale—70% off sitewide: Plus free shipping when you spend $100 or more
- Chinese Laundry—Buy one get one 30% off with the code "GET30."
- Cole Haan—50% off sitewide: Plus, an extra 10% off with the code "CYBER"
- Columbia—Save on almost everything sitewide: Plus, they've got 50% off doorbusters and free shipping on all orders.
- Eddie Bauer—Save 50% sitewide with the code "CYBER50"
- Express—Save 50% sitewide: And get free shipping on everything.
- Famous Footwear—Buy one get one half off, free shipping, and an extra 15% off with the promo code "CYBER18": The BOGO deal is good through 12/3.
- Fashion Nova—Get 40-90% off sitewide with code "CYBER90"
- Gap—Get 50% off everything online and in stores with code "CYBER."Plus, get an extra 10% off everything with code "YOURS."
- J.C. Penney—Save up to 30% off on your entire order (over $100) with the code"HOLIDAY8": That discount is in addition to the other sales going on (and if you spend less than $100, you can still get 25% off).
- J.Crew—Save 50% on full-price items and 60% off sale with the code "CYBER"
- J.Crew Factory Outlet—Get 60% off sitewide with the code "ADD2CART"
- Lord & Taylor—Take 25% off regular and sale items with code "CYBER." And get an extra 40% off newly reduced styles!
- Lucky Brand—Get 50% off sitewide and 60% off all sales: : This deal is good through 11/26 and you can get 60% off select styles as well as free shipping on orders over $75.
- Lulu's—Take 40% off all sale items with the code "CM40": You also get free shipping!
- Nasty Gal—Get 60% off sitewide
- New Balance—25% off everything site wide plus free shipping.
- Old Navy—Get 50% off your entire purchase.
- Puma—30% off sitewide with the code "PUMAMONDAY:" The sale is valid through Nov. 28.
- Reebok—Get 50% off sitewide with code "CYBER."
- Buy one, get one jeans and jewelry with the code "ONEFREE." And you can get up to 85% off holiday steals with the code "HOLIDAY."
- Timberland Women's 6-In. Waterproof Boots—$129.95 on eBay (Save $60)
- Zenni Optical—Save 20% sitewide with the code "CYBERFUNDAY": Plus free shipping on orders over $75.
Smart Home Deals
- Arlo Pro Security System with Siren and 5 Wireless Cameras—$537.27 on Amazon (Save $282.72): This security kit includes some of our favorite smart cameras, and it's at the lowest price we've ever seen.
- Arlo Wireless Indoor/Outdoor Smart Security Camera 3-Pack—$269.95 on Amazon (Save $80.04): This is one of our favorite smart camera options, and it's back down to within a few cents of the lowest price.
- Blink XT Indoor 1-Camera System—$66.99 on Amazon (Save $33): We love the compact, discreet design of these indoor smart cameras, and you can get as few or as many as you need and still save.
- Blink XT Indoor 2-Camera System—$113.99 on Amazon (Save $56)
- Blink XT Indoor 3-Camera System—$153.99 on Amazon (Save $76)
- Blink XT Indoor 5-Camera System—$233.99 on Amazon (Save $166)
- Circle by Disney—$49.99 on Amazon (Save $49): This is the best price by nearly $20 for this wireless parental control device. You can set device-specific time limits and monitor what your kids are doing online.
- Echo Dot (2nd gen.)—$19.99 on Amazon (Save $20)
- Echo Dot (3rd-gen.)—$29.99 on Amazon (Save $20)
- Furbo Dog Camera—$169 at Amazon (Save $80): This is the best smart camera for pet owners!
- Insteon Smart Dimmer Wall Switch—$36.48 on Amazon (Save $13.51)
- Logitech Harmony Hub—$65 on Amazon (Save $34.99): This magical device, on sale for its lowest price, allows you to sync up to eight devices, including TVs, streaming boxes, Hue smart lights, and more. And you can control everything all from an app on your phone. We've never seen a better price, either.
- Logitech Harmony Elite Remote Control and Hub—$249.99 on Amazon (Save $100): Not only does this remote allow you to sync your home entertainment center into one place with an easy to use touchscreen, but it also works with Alexa and has a smartphone app (which is great when the remote battery dies). It even lets you control smart home devices from the same place.
- Lutron Caseta Wireless Smart Lighting Dimmer Switch Starter Kit—$79.95 on Amazon (Save $20): This is the best smart in-wall dimmer switch we've ever tested. It's the only switch that doesn't require a neutral power line and right now, you can get it for its second lowest price.
- Nanit Smart Baby Monitor and Wall Mount—$193.99 on Amazon (Save $55.0)
- Nest Gen 3 Smart Thermostat—$179 on Bay (Save $14): Only available in copper.
- Nest Hello Video Doorbell—$179 at Target (Save $50.99)
- Nest Indoor Smart Security Camera—$129 on eBay (Save $70): This is our favorite indoor camera.
- Philips Hue White A19 4-Pack—$39.99 on Amazon (Save $10)
- Philips Hue White A19 2-Pack Smart Bulbs—$28.44 on Amazon (Save $2): If you have Hue lights, you can add to your growing collection and make another room smarter with this 2-pack at a great low price.
- Philips Hue White A19 Start Kit with 4 bulbs and hub—$79.94 on Amazon (Save $20)
- Philips Hue White & Color Smart Lighting Starter Kit (2-Pack)—$79.99 on Amazon (Save $70)
- Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Lightstrip—$59.94 on Amazon (Save $30)
- Philips Hue White and Color A19 Bulb—$39.99 on Amazon (Save $10)
- Philips Hue White and Color BR30 Smart Flood Light—$39.99 on Amazon (Save $10)
- Philips Hue White & Color Smart Lighting Starter Kit (3-Pack)—$139.99 at Best Buy (Save $50): This is the best smart bulb money can buy, especially at this sale price, which is $20 more than what it costs refurbished at Amazon. We love that you can choose between hundreds of colors, and you can add up to 50 bulbs on one hub.
- Rachio Smart Sprinkler Controller, 8 Zone (2nd Generation)—$134.09 on Amazon (Save $43.87): This is the best smart sprinkler we've ever tested and its down to its lowest price ever on Amazon. You can also get the 16 zone model for $60 off.
- Ring Alarm 8-Piece Home Security System—$188.98 (Save $80): We love the Ring Doorbell 2, so we’re confident you’ll enjoy this security package, which is $10 cheaper than the 5-piece kit. It features a base station, 3 contact sensors, 2 motion detectors, keypad, and range extender.
- Ring Video Doorbell 2 + Echo Dot—$199 on Amazon (Save $49.99): This is essentially full price, but you get an all-new Echo Dot for free.
- TP-Link Smart Switch—$21.99 on Amazon (Save $13): This is the lowest price we've ever seen on this smart switch.
- TP-Link HS220 Smart Wi-Fi Light Switch with Dimmer (2-Pack)—$64.99 at B&H (Save $55)
- TP-Link Smart WiFi Plug—$16.99 on Amazon (Save $3): One of our favorite smart plugs is under $20, which is always a great buy.
- Wemo WiFi-Enabled Light Switch—$39.95 on Amazon (Save $10): Stop getting up to turn the lights off with a smart switch that works with Alexa, Google Assistant, and your smartphone.
- Yale Assure Lock Touchscreen Keypad with Z-Wave—$152.58 on Amazon (Save $46.42)
Parenting, Toys, and Game Deals
- Alex 18-piece Tea Basket—$17.99 at Jet (Save $5)
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition 2-Pack—$149.98 (Save $110)
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition Tablet—$149.99 on Amazon (Save $50): This make cost more than twice as much as the Fire 7, but the screen is 3 inches larger and it's got better picture quality.
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition 2-Pack—$249.98 (Save $150)
- Anki Cozmo Smart Educational Toy Robot—$139.97 on Amazon (Save $40)
- Assorted Board Games, Video Games, Kids' Books, and Movies—Buy 2 Get 1 Free at Target: This is great chance to snag gifts for all the kids on your list.
- Backyard Discovery Timberlake Cedar Wooden Playhouse—$149.98 at Jet (Save $40)
- Barbie DreamHouse—$179 at Amazon (Save $20.99)
- BOGO Toys—Buy one get one 50% off at Target: This sale includes major toy brands like Baby Alive, Hot Wheels, Melissa & Doug, Nerf, and more. And you can save up to 50% on loads of other toys at Target too.
- Disney Store—Cyber Monday: Get 30% off orders $150 or more, get 25% off orders $100 or more, 20% off orders $75 or more, and 15% off orders of $50 with the code "CYBER."
- KidKraft Laundry Play Set—$61.88 at Jet (Save $33)
- KidKraft White Vintage Kitchen—$77.88 at Jet (Save $21)
- Leonardo da Vinci Catapult Kit—$20.75 at Amazon (Save $7.20)
- Mini 6V Battery Powered Cooper—$99 at Jet (Save $50)
- Owlboy Standard Edition for Nintendo Switch—$23.82 on Amazon (Save $6.12): this is one of our favorite Switch games for kids.
- Owlet Smart Sock 2 Baby Heart Rate and Oxygen Monitor—$215.95 on Amazon (Save $84): These smart socks allow parents to keep a watchful eye on their child's vitals while they sleep, so parents can rest too.
- PicassoTiles 100-Piece Set—$54.99 at Amazon (Save $45)
- Play-Doh 60th Anniversary Celebration 60 Count—$19.99 on Jet (Save $10)
- Sphero Mini White App-Controlled Robot—$40.10 on Amazon (Save $9.89): This adorable and fun robot toy is on sale for the lowest price we've ever seen in the color white. It's loaded with a few fun games and is great for kids with an interest in coding and is best suited for ages 8 and up.
- Star Wars Darth Vader Boombox—$12.99 (Save $27)
- Wonder Workshop Dash—$112.96 at Amazon (Save $37.53)
