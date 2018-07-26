Singer, Demi Lovato, is recovering from a suspected heroin overdose. Demi has openly talked about her struggle with addiction. And many people believe that she revealed her relapse in her song, "Sober". It seems that on the surface that someone could be doing well, but are struggling to stay away from drugs. We want to know what are some signs that can indicate that someone is addicted.

There isn't a universal body language signs of addiction. It’s not like a certain gesture lets you know that someone has an addiction problem. But, you can get a sense of what’s happening with someone when you know their baseline. Baseline is understanding how someone typically behaves. Deviations from baseline lets you know that something’s up. If someone who is typically outgoing becomes reserved, secretive, withdrawn and/or quiet then you know something is different. But, you don't know what's going on. This is the time to have a open discussion. Changes in baseline behavior doesn't mean that someone has drug problems. So tread carefully.

If you and someone you know has substance abuse questions or concerns or if you want support, call Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline – 1-800-662-HELP (4357). Someone is available to help you anytime of day.

