Let’s face it: Nugget ice is vastly superior to any other kind of ice when it comes to making amazing drinks. These semi-soft little nuggets of ice—made famous by Sonic—absorb flavor and amplify your drink. This makes them perfect for cocktails and soft drinks alike and if you want to make nugget ice at home, you're going to need the Opal Nugget Ice Maker.

This incredible machine typically costs $499. It you think it’s insane to spend that much on an ice machine, you’re probably right—but people absolutely love this thing. But for those of us who want to enjoy nugget icing at home, today’s your lucky day because the Nugget Ice Maker is just $347 on Amazon, marking its lowest price ever.

After testing this nugget ice machine, we found out that it is, in fact, worth every penny. The initial setup only takes about 20 minutes, and in an hour you’ll have 14 ounces of ice that’s “a texture between eating a snow cone and a slushy," according to our tester.

There are other similar ice makers that do cost less, but they turn out regular ice rather than Opal's teeny tiny snowballs. "It's a much better mouth feel compared to regular ice cubes,” as our tester put it.

Nugget ice will seriously upgrade whatever you’re drinking, from cherry limeade to gin and tonic, and there has never been a better time to buy this machine.

Note: The Opal may arrive after Christmas, but you can order now to get the deal price and have it in time to make amazing cocktails for New Year's Eve.

