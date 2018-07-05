asset not included because it is a duplicate of primary asset

— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA Today’s newsroom and any business incentives.

Happy Monday! Welcome back to the work week. The gorgeous weather here in Boston put a smile on my face, and that smile grew when I started to search for the best Amazon deals of the day. Not only is the 10-in-1 Instant Pot still on sale, but I got the inside scoop on a coupon for the best affordable robot vacuum, and there's a DNA kit that'd be perfect as a gift for Mom as well as a few other exciting offers.

1. The best affordable robot vacuum for the best price of the year

Get your mom a gift that keeps giving.

iLife

It doesn't get much better than this when it comes to the best deals. The iLife A4S is one of the most popular robot vacuums under $250, and in our tests it also bested all the other models in this price range, earning the title of Best Affordable Robot Vacuum. Its suction power really wowed us, performed just as well as high-end models, though the A4S does take its time cleaning.

The A4S originally cost $250 and now typically goes for $200. Right now, however, you can get nearly 1/3 off the price with the code "DEARMOM7" to get the A4S for $149. This is the lowest price we've seen since 2017.

Get the iLife A4S Robot Vacuum for $148.95 (save $47) with the code "DEARMOM7"

2. An amazing Instant Pot for nearly 1/3 off

It's the perfect time to see what all the fuss is about.

Instant Pot

Once you own an Instant Pot, you'll understand why everyone else is so obsessed with them. It can saute, steam, slow-cook, make rice, yogurt, and cakes (yes, seriously), and so so much more. The pressure cooking feature is the best, though, as it allows you to cook meals that would usually take all day in under and hour. The Instant Pot DUO60 7-in-1 is the most popular model, but the Ultra 10-in-1 has a few extra features and a pretty LED screen, and it's currently on sale for $40 less than the list price, which is just $10 more than the 7-in-1.

Get the Instant Pot Ultra 10-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker for $109.99 (Save $40)

3. A highly rated DNA kit for under $60

Learn more about where your family came from.

MyHeritage

Whether Mom is your go-to source for family history lessons or not, a DNA kit can make a really fun Mother's Day gift. This is not only the lowest price this DNA kit has ever sold for, it's also the best price we've ever seen for any DNA kit. And at such a low price, you can get one for her and one for yourself (or as an early Father's Day gift).

MyHeritage truthfully may not be the most advanced DNA testing kit out there in terms of what you can learn and who you can connect with. But if you simply want to learn more about where your family came from, this is the ticket. Its user database is around 1 million, compared to Ancestry's 6 million+ database, so finding long-lost relatives is not quite as likely with MyHeritage. But with a 42-region ethnicity breakdown and a unique family tree builder and you can start to piece together your family history.

Get the MyHeritage DNA Test Kit for $57 (save $18)

4. Our favorite Echo smart speaker

Make hands-free video calls while you work.

Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar

With Mother's Day coming up in just a few days, Amazon has discounted a whole bunch of its devices, from Kindles to Fire tablets, to Echo smart speakers. While we love the Kindle Paperwhite ($20 off), the Echo ($15 off), and the Fire HD 10 ($30 off), our favorite of this sale is the Echo Spot. It's the best Echo speaker with a screen, and my personal recommendation for anyone who's interested in adding Alexa to their home.

The Echo Spot is especially great for Mom if you've got the Alexa app or your own Echo at home. It's perfect for video calls and getting updates at a glance. And it's got all the same smart functionality of the other Echo devices, all in an adorable retro-modern package. Right now, it's $20 off, matching the best price we've ever seen.

Get the Echo Spot for $109.99 (Save $20)

5. The best affordable instant camera

Make every event more memorable.

Fujifilm

Sure, the camera on your phone is probably spectacular, but don't you miss holding a picture in your hands instead of looking it up on a device? This instant camera is the best affordable one we've ever tried. It lets you instantly take a print photos, has a selfie mirror on the front, and makes any event more fun, from weddings and graduation to backyard BBQs and beach days.

Get the Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera for $50.42 (Save $7)

Prices are accurate at the time this article was published, but may change over time.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com