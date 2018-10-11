The weekend's best deals are on things that everyone could use.

With less than two weeks until Black Friday and Cyber Monday (okay, and Thanksgiving too), practically every retailer is having Black Friday sales right now. Obviously Amazon is among them, but with such a massive selection, you have to be careful you're actually getting a good deal. Sometimes the "discount" is inflated by a jacked-up list price and a price drop that's actually what a product usually costs. Sometimes, the product itself is actually crap.

To help you navigate this minefield, we look at price histories and consumer reviews as well as our own expertise. Here at Reviewed, we test thousands of products every year to figure out which are the best and which are going to leave you cold. Taking real-world experience into account along with prices, we can tell you definitively which deals are the best of the best. And here they are:

1. Under $180: A great smart robot vacuum

Tell Alexa to clean and this little guy will get to work.

Ecovacs

A good robot vacuum makes your life easier. A great one goes a step further. The Deebot 601 from Ecovacs falls into the latter category. This is the newest version of the Deebot N79, which we tested and loved. Like the N79 and N79S that came before it, you can control it with a smartphone. It's also got Alexa connectivity like the N79S, but the 601 promises even better suction, and right now you can get it for under $200 with the coupon code "GHPOSR89" through 11/19.

Get the Ecovacs Deebot 601 Robot Vacuum for $179.98 on Amazon (Save $20) with the code "GHPOSR98"

2. Under $350: Affordable 4K TVs

A 4K TV for under $350 that's actually good!

TCL

If you've wanted to upgrade to 4K, but the thought of spending over $500 is just out of the question, you should check out the TCL Roku 4K TV. Not only is it an Amazon best-seller, but we've tested the TCL S Series and think very highly of it. For the price, this is an impressive TV. While it won't stand up to high-end alternatives in terms of brightness and contrast, it will make the average viewer happy with the purchase. I recently bought the 43-inch and I knew it was better than the price suggested, but I have been thrilled so far. The Roku platform makes it so easy to switch from watching TV to playing a video game, and the picture is great!

3. Under $55: A beast of a portable charger

Charge your phone and have room to charge your friends' devices too.

Anker

Sick of always scrambling for a charger or asking your friends to borrow theirs? Maybe it's time to invest in a portable charger. You can charge this one up once and it'll recharge your phone at least a few times (the newer the phone, the bigger the battery, the fewer the recharges). One of our editors swears by this model and over 2,200 Amazon reviewers agree with him. Right now, it's on sale for the lowest price we've seen this year. Just use the code "ANKERPC7" to knock $13 off the list price. Did I mention it has three USB ports?

Get the Anker PowerCore 26800 Portable Charger for $52.79 (Save $13.20) with the code "ANKERPC7"

4. Under $15: Our favorite affordable travel mug

A cool travel mug at a low price.

Contigo

If you commute to work, whether you drive or take a train, having a cup of coffee in tow can make the experience much better. But disposable cups from the shop down the street don't keep your drink warm for the whole ride. Plus, you have to hold them the whole time. These Contigo mugs are the best affordable travel mugs we've ever tested because they keep drinks hot for hours and hours, and they don't leak so you can toss your coffee in your bag if you don't want to carry it the whole way. The matte black is my personal favorite option, and it hadn't gone on sale all year until now.

Get the Contigo Autoseal West Loop Insulated Travel Mug in Matte Black for $14.96 (Save $5)

5. Under $65: The best electric kettle ever

Can't get warm? Try a cup of tea or cocoa. It always helps.

Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar

If you boil water, you need this kettle. There, I said it. Not only is it the best electric kettle we've tested, but it's my personal favorite. I had one once and replaced it with a lesser quality kettle and have been miserable since. Right now, Cuisinart has discounted the PerfecTemp kettle to the lowest price we've ever seen, so don't miss your chance to score this usually $90 appliance for just over $60.

Get the Cuisinart PerfecTemp Electric Kettle for $60.83 (Save $29)

