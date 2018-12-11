This Monday, score great deals on awesome products on Amazon.

Black Friday is in 10 days, people. That means there are already loads of early Black Friday deals you can get right now form Amazon, Target, L.L.Bean, Nordstrom, and so many other retailers. It's also the final day of Nordstrom Rack's Clear the Rack sale, where you can save 25% on all sales items. November is a crazy good time to shop, whether you're working on your holiday shopping or in need or want of things for yourself. To help you out, we've put our product expertise to work to sniff out the top 5 Amazon deals for Monday, November 12.

1. Under $70: The best-selling DNA kit

Find your family, or just find out where you came from.

Ancestry

DNA testing kits are always among the most popular gifts people give during the holidays, and Ancestry is one of the best options. They have a huge database that's constantly growing, so your results will actually get more accurate over time. This kit is usually $100, but it's on sale right now for $30 less than usual on Amazon. You can also get it for $10 less from Ancestry directly through Nov. 21, which is great if you don't care about a longer shipping window. But if you want Prime shipping or you want points on your Amazon credit card, we still think $69 is a fine price for this popular kit.

Get the Ancestry DNA Testing Kit on Amazon for $68.99 (Save $30)

2. Under $200: One of the best affordable robot vacuums (with an app!)

You can control this vacuum from your phone for ultimate lazy productivity.

Ecovacs

A good robot vacuum makes your life easier. A great one goes a step further. The Deebot 601 from Ecovacs falls into the latter category. This is the newest version of the Deebot N79, which we tested and loved. Like the N79 and N79S that came before it, you can control it with a smartphone. It's also got Alexa connectivity like the N79S, but the 601 promises even better suction, and right now you can get it for under $200 with the coupon code "GHPOSR89" through 11/19.

Get the Ecovacs Deebot 601 Robot Vacuum for $179.98 on Amazon (Save $20) with the code "GHPOSR98"

3. Best price: Our favorite electric tea kettle

Get your loved ones things they'll use every day.

Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar

If you boil water, you need this kettle. There, I said it. Not only is it the best electric kettle we've tested, but it's my personal favorite. I had one once and replaced it with a lesser quality kettle and have been miserable since. Right now, Cuisinart has discounted the PerfecTemp kettle to the lowest price we've ever seen, so don't miss your chance to score this usually $90 appliance for just over $60.

Get the Cuisinart PerfecTemp Electric Kettle for $60.83 (Save $29)

4. Under $20: One of the best travel mugs

Save money on your morning coffee and travel in style.

Contigo

If you commute to work, whether you drive or take a train, having a cup of coffee in tow can make the experience much better. But disposable cups from the shop down the street don't keep your drink warm for the whole ride. Plus, you have to hold them the whole time, which makes it hard to read your Kindle or scroll through Facebook.

These Contigo mugs are the best affordable travel mugs we've ever tested because they keep drinks hot for hours and hours, and they don't leak so you can toss your coffee in your bag if you don't want to carry it the whole way. The matte black is my personal favorite option, and it hadn't gone on sale all year until now.

Get the Contigo Autoseal West Loop Insulated Travel Mug in Matte Black for $14.96 (Save $5)

5. Best price: A powerful portable charger

Charge your phone and have room to charge your friends' devices too.

Anker

Sick of always scrambling for a charger or asking your friends to borrow theirs? Maybe it's time to invest in a portable charger. You can charge this one up once and it'll recharge your phone at least a few times (the newer the phone, the bigger the battery, the fewer the recharges). One of our editors swears by this model and over 2,200 Amazon reviewers agree with him. Right now, it's on sale for the lowest price we've seen this year. Just use the code "ANKERPC7" to knock $13 off the list price. Did I mention it has three USB ports?

Get the Anker PowerCore 26800 Portable Charger for $52.79 (Save $13.20) with the code "ANKERPC7"

