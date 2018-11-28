— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA Today’s newsroom and any business incentives.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday may be over, but that doesn't mean there still aren't incredible deals out there. Bonus: some things are still at their Black Friday prices on Amazon. If you were worried you missed out on some Cyber Monday deals, you can still can some of the products for their sale prices or just a few dollars more. Even if they're little more expensive now, we still think they're a good buy.

1. The best noise-canceling headphones we've ever tested

Plug in with no disturbances.

Reviewed / Michael Desjardin

Whether you have a noise commute or just need to plug-in and get some work done, noise-canceling headphones can be a lifesaver. The Bose QuietComfort 35s are the best noise-canceling headphones we've ever tested, and right now you can still get the upgraded model at their low Black Friday price. We loved these wireless over-ear headphones because not only do they have incredible noise-cancellation and sound, but they're also super comfortable.

Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones for $299 (Save $50)

2. The best way to sous vide your food

Add a new skill to your cooking repertoire.

Anova Culinary

Sous vide is one of the hottest cooking techniques out there. This fancy way of cooking simply involves slowly heating food in a temperature-controlled water bath for the perfect texture whatever you're cooking. But in order to do so, you're going to need an immersion circulator. The Anova Nano Precision Cooker is a version of the best immersion circulator we've ever tested—it's just a little slimmer (and less expensive). It's still at its lowest Cyber Monday price, making it the best time to order it for the chef in your life.

You can also get it for the same price directly from the Anova Culinary site.

Get the Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker Nano for $64 (Save $35)

3. A robot vacuum to do your dirty work

Holiday chores just got a lot easier.

iRobot

There's always a chore to do during the holidays. You have to go gift shopping, cook constantly, and deal with the impending snow. The last thing you want to worry about is when you'll have time to vacuum your home before guests arrive. Thankfully, robot vacuums exist to keep your floors nice and tidy in between a deep cleaning once the holidays are finally over.

The iRobot Roomba 960 is one of the most popular Roombas out there, especially for pet owners and its still at its low Black Friday price. Plus, it also has WiFi and Alexa-connectivity, making it even easier to take your laziness to the next level It also makes a great gift for the mom who is always cleaning or those super busy people in your life.

Get the iRobot Roomba 690 Robot Vacuum for $249 (Save $125.99)

4. Light strips to set the holiday mood

Light up your next holiday party.

Philips

Smart bulbs are good for saving energy, but smart light strips can add the ambiance. These ones from Philips let you change the color to set the mood from your phone, are easy to install, and work with Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, and Google Assistant. You can also set them up in a low lighted area to add some additional light to your home. Imagine them glowing a cool blue, red, or green to bring in the spirit of the holiday.

Although we haven't tested these strips, we gave their smart bulb starter kit counterpart our Best Smart Bulb award and we're sure these strips will work just as well. Right now, you can get them for their lowest price.

Get the Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Lightstrip for $59.94 (Save $30)

5. A personal blender for smoothies and more

A great gift for any smoothie lover.

NutriBullet

The Nutribullet was hands down one of my favorite gifts in college. I absolutely love my morning smoothies and the compact size of the Nutribullet was able to fit on the counters of my small apartment kitchen. It comes with plenty of attachments that make it easy to bring your smoothies on-the-go, and the best part is that cleanup is a breeze. Right now, its just $2 more than its Black Friday price, and is still a great buy for any smoothie lover.

Get the NutriBullet 12-Piece High-Speed Blender for $49.88 (Save $10.11)

