It's finally Friday! As we push through the final hours until the weekend, I like to do a little shopping to make things more bearable. Since I'm unable to leave my desk, I have one choice—online shopping. Even though I'm not looking for anything in particular, I love looking at deals to find things I wouldn't normally think of buying, like say, a clay mask or a portable charger—both of which I definitely now need.

1. The best affordable pillows we've ever tested

We all need sweet dreams, right? And there's nothing worse than laying your head or a way too hard or way too soft pillow. If you're not looking to spend much, these pillows from Sleep Restoration won our Best Value award because they're both supportive and comfortable for a reasonable price. Dust mite and stain resistant, these pillows are perfect to put in a guest bedroom or for a new apartment. Right now, they're even more affordable at their lowest price of the year.

Get the Sleep Restoration Gel Fiber Filled Pillow for $28.99 and save $5

2. A cult favorite clay face mask

If you're trying to create the ultimate at-home spa experience, you're going to want these clay healing masks. This brand is among the most popular cult beauty products on Amazon, with over 13,000 positive reviews. These masks can help cleanse your pores, combat acne, and reduce the appearance of scars, especially when you mix in a bit of apple cider vinegar. Right now, you can get a 1-pound jar for under $5.

Get the Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay 1-Pound Jar for $4.58 and save $0.50

3. An exercise bike for a reasonable price

Work your entire body with this at-home total workout machine.

If you don't want to spend almost $2,000 on the oh-so-popular Peloton bike, you can get by with a low priced exercise bike and look up cycling routines for a solid at-home workout. This bike uses magnetic resistance for stability and comes with arm and leg resistance bands, so you can get a total body workout once you're done with cardio. It's also foldable so you can tuck it away in a closet when you're done. Right now, it's at its lowest price of the year on Amazon.

Get the Sunny Health & Fitness Foldable Exercise Bike for $129.99 and save $39.99

4. A small portable charger for juice on-the-go

Whether you're at a concert or just out and about, there's nothing more stressful than watching your phone's battery go from 20% to 10% with no place to charge it. Thankfully, this portable charger from Anker is small enough to carry in a purse or pocket and will charge your phone fast with Anker's "PowerIQ" technology. It has enough juice to charge your iPhone 7 up to two times and is four times faster than a computer USB port, making it perfect for a quick boost of power.

Get the Anker Astro Pocket Size Portable Charger for $12.99 and save $4

5. An affordable smart robot vacuum

Vacuuming every day is the worst, but if you want clean floors that's what you've got to do. Or do you? Robot vacuums keep your floors tidy in between deep cleanings, and the Ecovacs Deebot N79S is one of the smartest bots you can buy that won't break the bank. Not only can you get it running with an app on your phone, but you can take your laziness to the next step with its Alexa compatibility. We tested its predecessor, the N79, and found that it got the job done, but took longer than average to finish its cleaning cycle and struggled with high-pile carpet. This updated model can be controlled from any Echo smart speaker or while you're out on the town, and it has improved suction and a longer battery life.

Right now, you can add this robot vacuum to your cleaning family for under $180 with the code "U43X35IY," which is one of the lowest prices we've seen all year. Higher-end robot vacuums from the likes of LG and iRobot can cost well over $600, but this affordable alternative can get the job done at a fraction of the cost.

Get the Ecovacs Deebot N79S for $179.98 and save $70 with the code "U43X35IY"

