These are the best Amazon deals you can get this Monday.

The biggest shopping holiday of the year is four days away. However, that doesn't mean retailers are waiting to unleash their sales after the turkey is cooked. There are already tons of Black Friday deals available online and in stores from major retailers so you don't have to wake up at 4 a.m. or fight the hordes of soccer moms for the last L.O.L. Surprise! dolls.

With so many deals and sales going on, it can be a challenge to find the products you want and need. That's where Reviewed comes in. We test all sorts of products to find out how they all actually perform, look, and feel to own so you can make better decisions and be happier with the things you buy. We also look at price histories, consumer reviews, and other details to determine when a sale is actually worth it (or not).

These are the 5 best deals we found on Amazon today:

1. The best TV of the year at its best price

The LG C8 is the best TV you can get in 2018, especially at this price.

Of all the TVs we tested this year, and there were a lot, the LG C8 stood a head above the rest. Between its amazing picture quality and moderately affordable price tag (compared to other OLED TVs, at least), the C8 won our tester over and earned our Best of Year award.

Right now, it's on sale at Amazon for the lowest price we've ever seen. In fact, the only other place that's sold this TV for this low price has been Massdrop, which comes with a week+ shipping time. This deal, on the other hand, includes free Prime shipping so you can watch the Thanksgiving game and/or parade in style.

Get the LG C8 Smart OLED 4K TV for $1,696.99 (Save $500)

2. Melissa & Doug toys up to 35% off

From 4-foot stuffed giraffes to kitchen playsets to puzzles and more, this Deal of the Day is too fun.

I'm not a parent, so I don't fully understand why everyone is so obsessed with this toy company. I always think it's that Melissa McCarthy sitcom from a few years ago (is it even still on? I don't watch TV much.). But whatever the reason may be, people love their toys, and right now 23 different toys and playsets are discounted in an Amazon Deal of the Day. I've been eyeing that 4-foot giraffe ($54.99, down from $74) for my own home, but there are so many other fun playsets and toys to choose from for your kids or your sister's kids or for Toys for Tots!

Get select Melissa & Doug toys for up to 35% off today only

3. An egg-cellent cooking gadget at its lowest price

Cooking eggs is super easy (and adorable) with this convenient and affordable kitchen gadget.

If you eat eggs, you should invest in one of these adorable kitchen gadgets. You can cook up to 7 eggs at a time, whether you want hard or soft-boiled, scrambled, poached, or single-serve omelets. This electric egg cooker makes it so easy, and right now it's at its lowest price ever.

I've had one for nearly two years and I love how effortless it is to make a big batch of hard-boiled eggs. You just poke a tiny hole in the end of each egg (to let out steam and excess moisture so the eggs don't burst), add a little water to the tray, press a button, and wait. In 12-ish minutes, you've got perfect hard-boiled eggs. The best part? They're super easy to peel.

Get the Dash Rapid Egg Cooker for $14.99 (Save $4)

4. An Echo Spot bundle that's practically a BOGO

The Spot looks great on a desk, shelf, or countertop (but the stand is not included).

The Echo Spot is my personal favorite of all Amazon's smart assistant devices, and it won our Editors' Choice award. It blends the capabilities of Alexa and the display functionality in a small package that looks stylish and unobtrusive in any room (Sorry, Echo Show, but you're just too big). Right now, you can get two Echo Spots for $160, so you pay full price for one and get the second for $30. This is great whether you want to gift one to a relative or keep both for your own home.

Get two Amazon Echo Spot Smart Displays for $159.98 (Save $100)

5. The best electric kettle at the best price

Nothing gets you through a cold day like a hot cup of tea... or cocoa... or instant ramen.

If you boil water, you need this kettle. There, I said it. Not only is it the best electric kettle we've tested, but it's my personal favorite. I had one once and replaced it with a lesser quality kettle and have been miserable since. Right now, Cuisinart has discounted the PerfecTemp kettle to the lowest price we've ever seen, so don't miss your chance to score this usually $90 appliance for just over $60.

Get the Cuisinart PerfecTemp Electric Kettle for $60.83 (Save $29)

