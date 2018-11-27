— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA TODAY’s newsroom and any business incentives.
We've seen some incredible deals from retailers across the board this Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but if you fear you might have missed all the good stuff, you're in luck. There are plenty of last-minute Cyber Monday deals up for grabs right now, and these are the best ones.
We've been keeping a close eye on all the best Cyber Monday deals to help you find the best of the best, but if you're looking for the best deals from big retailers like Walmart, Target, Best Buy, Jet, and eBay, you've found them.
Walmart deals
- Braun Series 7 790cc Men's Electric Razor—$169.94 (Save $120)
- Coleman RoadTrip LXE Portable Propane Grill—$114 (Save $85)
- Farberware 3.2-Quart Oil-Less Multi-Functional Fryer—$59.88 (Save $40)
- KitchenAid 3-Piece Pasta Roller & Cutter Mixer Attachment Set—$111.99 (Save $138)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab E 9.6" 16GB Tablet and $25 Google Play credit—$129 (Save $60)
- Xbox One S 1TB Console with Battlefield V—$259.99 (Save $40): Battlefield V has a complex, captivating story and super fun online MMO games too. It's a must if you like FPSs.
Target deals
- BOGO Toys—Buy one get one 50% off: This sale includes major toy brands like Baby Alive, Hot Wheels, Melissa & Doug, Nerf, and more. And you can save up to 50% on loads of other toys at Target too.
- Canon EOS M50 Digital SLR Camera (black)—$599.99 Save $300)
- Crock-Pot 6 Qt 8-in-1 Multi-Cooker—$49.99 (Save $25): Our favorite multi-cooker (better than the Instant Pot!) is currently at one of its lowest prices this year.
- Fitbit Ionic Smartwatch—$199.95 at Target (Save $70): We haven't gotten to test this one yet, but if you've been wanting a Fitbit-centric smartwatch, we love this sale price.
- Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 and $15 Target gift card—$59.99 (Save $5): Get a free $15 gift card when you get the best affordable instant camera at Target. The camera alone is $50 at Amazon, so just be aware that you're paying a little extra for that gift card than you might think.
- Fujifilm Instax Mini Instant Film Twin Pack—$14.99 (Save $5): Gifting the camera to someone? This is the perfect stocking stuffer!
- Google Home Mini Smart Speaker with Google Assistant—$25 (Save $25): Sold out in coral, but you can still get this smart speaker in chalk and charcoal.
- GoPro HERO7 Silver—$229.99 (Save $70)
- Home Decor Sale—Save up to 40%: If you're in the market for new bedding, furniture, decor, or other home accessories, this is your chance to get great savings. Also take an extra 15% off rugs, but these sales are online only.
- KitchenAid 4.5 Quart Classic Stand Mixer—$221.49 (Save $28)
- Sony DualShock 4 Wireless Controller for Playstation 4 (Gold)—$39.99 (Save $25)
Best Buy deals
- Beats by Dr. Dre BeatsX Wireless Earbuds—$99.99 (Save $20): If the kid wants Beats headphones, but $200+ is outside your budget, these little earbuds are the perfect compromise.
- DJI Drones—Save up to $100 on select models
- Echo Show (1st-gen.)—$99.99 (Save $130)
- Epson WorkForce WF-3640 Wireless All-In-One Printer—$79.99 (Save $120)
- GoPro Karma Quadcopter with HERO6—$699.99 (Save $300): This includes a free propeller 2-pack and battery ($120 value)
- GoPro Hero7 Waterproof HD 4K Camera (+ 128GB SD Card and $30 Best Buy Gift Card)—$399.99 (Save $299.99): Aspiring vloggers will love unwrapping this gift, especially with the free 128GB SD card. You can even keep the $30 e-gift card for yourself or gift it to someone else on your list.
- HP x2 Chromebook (8GB RAM + 64GB eMMC flash storage)—$449 (Save $200)
- JBL Xtreme Portable Bluetooth Speaker—$149.99 (Save $150)
- Microsoft Surface Pro, 4GB Memory, 128GB SSD with Keyboard—$599 (Save $360)
- Philips Hue White & Color Smart Lighting Starter Kit (3-Pack)—$119.99 (Save $70): This is the best smart bulb money can buy, especially at this sale price, which is actually the same as what it costs refurbished at Amazon. We love that you can choose between hundreds of colors, and you can add up to 50 bulbs on one hub.
- Ring Video Doorbell Pro and Chime Pro Bundle—$179.99 (Save $120): This includes Free Echo Dot 3rd Gen. ($49.99 value)
- Sonos—Save $25-$200 on select speakers
- Tile Tracker 4-Pack with a Free Google Home Mini—$49.99 (Save $65)
- Xbox One S 1TB Console with Fortnite—$229.99 (Save $70): If your gamer is dying to try Fortnite, this bundle is the perfect gift. Technically Fortnite is free to play, but you're also getting a bunch of skins and stuff, so it's worth it.
- Xbox One S 1TB Console with Minecraft—$199.99 (Save $100): What's not to love about this sale? Minecraft is fun for all ages, too.
Jet deals
- Bose SoundSport In-Ear Headphones—$49 (Save $50)
- Google Home Mini 2-Pack—$50 (Save $50): Two for the price of one! They'd make great stocking stuffers.
- Play-Doh 60th Anniversary Celebration 60 Count—$17.97 (Save $12.02)
- KitchenAid Artisan Mini 3.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer, Contour Silver—$199.99 (Save $130)
eBay deals
- Apple iPhone XR 128GB—$769 on (Save $30)
- Apple iPhone XS 64 GB—$959 (Save $40)
- Apple iPhone XS Max 256 GB—$1,199 (Save $50)
- DEWALT 20V 4 Tool Combo Kit—$239.99 (Save $160): This toolkit typically costs over $300. You can also get it for $248.07 on Amazon.
- Dyson Small Ball Multi Floor Upright Vacuum—$163.99 (Save $230): The Small Ball is a great vacuum, and we're loving this sale price from Dyson's eBay outlet store. After testing it, our vacuum expert found that it was lightweight and comfortable to use, but the regular price was too high considering other options are equally as good for less. But with this sale, it might be time to invest in a Dyson.
- Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer (Refurbished)—$243.99 (Save $156): This hair dryer is one of the nicest we tested, and its high price tag was one of the main reasons it lost to the Harry Josh (also on sale for $132 with accessories). But right now you can get a refurbished version for the usual cost of the Harry Josh—that's nearly 50% less than you can find it elsewhere.
- HyperX Cloud II Gaming Headset Re-certified—$54.99 (Save $15): This is the best gaming headset we've ever tested. Right now, it's at a new low price, marking the best sale we've ever seen for a certified refurbished model.
- Nest Indoor Smart Security Camera—$129 (Save $70): This is our favorite indoor camera.
- Samsung QN82Q6FN 82" Smart QLED 4K Ultra HD TV with HDR—$2,599 (Save $400): If you want the biggest TV you've ever seen in real life, this is a great option. It's basically twice as big as what most people have.
- Xbox One X 1TB Gaming Console—$379.99 (Save $120): Go big or go home, right? If eBay's not your ideal place to shop, both Target and Best Buy have it for $20 more (still a great deal) if you want to pick it up at your local store.
