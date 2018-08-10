This week's deals are the perfect way to embrace autumn.

L.L.Bean / Instant Pot

— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA Today’s newsroom and any business incentives.

There are loads of deals happening every day on pretty much everything you could ever want or need. But oftentimes, those deals are on products that aren't actually that great or are inflated to look like better savings than you're actually getting. That's where we come in. We have reviewed thousands of products to determine which are actually worth buying. And we also use tools like Fakespot and Camel Camel Camel to dig deeper into seemingly great sales to find out if they're actually worth it. At the same time, we scour all the top retailers to catch sales you'd love but might otherwise not find out about until it's too late.

We will be updating this post throughout the week to bring you all the best deals on products you'll love and sales at your favorite retailers. Plus, keep an eye out for specials and freebies during the month of October that you can get outside of the internet.

1. Under $2,000: The best OLED TV ever

The picture quality is worth it at full price, so why not get it at a discount?

LG

If you've been thinking about upgrading your TV, OLED is the way to go. These TVs are brighter and sharper, and have better contrast than regular LED screens. We've tested a lot of them here in our labs and our TV expert gave the C8 a perfect 10.0 score. He even said watching the C8 has wrecked all other home viewing experiences for him because it's that good.

Normally, the C8 costs $2,000, which is super affordable for an OLED already. But we managed to land an exclusive offer from Massdrop that drops the price down to the lowest we've seen. You can get the 55-inch C8 for just $1,699.99 now through Monday, Oct. 15. And if you want something even bigger, the 65-inch is also on sale for $2,300 ($700 in savings) and the 77-inch is $5,000 ($2,000 in savings). Just choose the size you want at checkout.

Get the LG C8 OLED Smart 4K TV from Massdrop for $1,699.99 (Save $300)

2. Under $20: The best affordable flashlight we've ever tested

Finally, a flashlight you never need to get batteries for!

Anker

This flashlight from Anker is the best affordable flashlight we've ever tested. It lasts up to 20 hours of continuous use and it's very bright. But the best part is that it's USB rechargeable, so you don't have to go searching for those odd-size batteries regular flashlights always seem need. Right now, you can get it for 15% off with the code "ANKER108."

Get the Anker Bolder LC40 Flashlight on Amazon for $16.99 (Save $3) with the code "ANKER108"

3. Under $80: Everyone's favorite Instant Pot

Get ready to make the tastiest food with half the work.

Instant Pot

Fall is here, which means it's time for soups, stews, and other indulgent comfort foods. This year, instead of slaving over the stove for hours, get an electric pressure cooker that does most of the work for you. The Instant Pot is a tried-and-true favorite (I use mine at least 2-3 times every week!). While we named Crock-Pot the best overall pressure cooker because it works the exact same for $20-$30 less, the Instant Pot is one of those aspirational devices that will make your friends jealous whenever you host dinner parties to share your amazing meals. Right now, this Instant Pot is $20 less than usual, making it a great time to get one for yourself or as a gift for the holidays.

Get the Instant Pot DUO60 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker on Amazon for $79.96 (Save $20)

4. Under $20: Braided lightning cables

Finally, cables that won't fray just because you use them.

Anker

There's nothing worse than a fraying charging cable. These braided nylon cables from Anker won't ever fray, making them a great choice for anywhere you need them. Right now, you can save 25% on a 2-pack of the 3- and 6-foot options in black, silver, or red with the code "ANKER532" on Amazon. These don't support fast charging, so we recommend using them in places like guest rooms, the garage, or the kitchen where you might just need a little extra boost.

5. Under $10: Our favorite affordable meat thermometer

Perfect you grilling skills.

Reviewed / Lindsay D. Mattison

Even though the weather's getting colder, you can still enjoy a nice dinner prepared on the grill. But even if you're a grilling expert, it can still be tricky to grill your meat perfectly. To avoid undercooking (or worse, overcooking) your dinner, you might want to invest in a meat thermometer. This one from Habor is the best affordable meat thermometer we've ever tested because it worked just as well as some of the more expensive models. Right now, it's back down to one of its lowest prices.

Get the Habor Instant Read Thermometer for $8.69 (Save $2)

6. Dermstore: Save 20% on health and beauty

Stock up on the best hair dryer ever, makeup, beauty supplies, and more.

Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar

Whether you need to stock up on sheet masks or replenish your eyeliner stash, Dermstore's a great place to look. Right now through October 12, you can take advantage of the Friends & Family Sale. After you fill up your cart, enter the code "FRIEND" at checkout and you'll get 20% off your purchase. Dermstore has everything from our favorite hair dryer to skin care and makeup to men's products, but note that some brands, including Stila, beautyblender, and Essie are not participating in the sale.

Save 20% on your purchase at Dermstore with the code "FRIEND"

7. L.L.Bean: Save 20% on clothing, outerwear, and footwear

Stay cozy and dry when the weather gets gross.

L.L.Bean

We may not be getting new episodes of Game of Thrones this year, but winter is, in fact, coming. L.L.Bean is one of the best brands when it comes to apparel and shoes that can handle any weather conditions, and right now they're holding a sale that will help you save 20% on your winter essentials. Stock up on sweaters, replace your worn-out peacoat with something heavy, or try and score a pair of their famous Bean Boots. The sale runs through Monday, Oct. 15 and it includes sale items!

Save 20% on clothing, outerwear, and footwear at L.L.Bean with the code "AUTUMN"

More awesome deals on great products

Other sales happening at retailers you love

Prices are accurate at the time this article was published, but may change over time.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com