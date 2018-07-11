The first Native American women are headed to CongSeveral candidates made history with their November 6 election victories, recording significant "firsts" for minorities and women in American politics.
Among the historic accomplishments: The first gay man to win a governor's race and the youngest woman to be elected to Congress. Several states also elected minority candidates to the U.S. House and Senate for the first time.
Here's a breakdown of some of the firsts:
Jared Polis: First openly gay man to win a governor's race
Polis was elected governor of Colorado. He previously served in the U.S. House.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: Youngest woman elected to Congress
The New York activist and Democrat, 29, cruised to victory after upsetting established Democrat Rep. Joe Crowley in the primary race.
Minnesota's Ilhan Omar and Michigan's Rashid Tlaib: First Muslim women in Congress
Minnesota voters elected Omar, and Michigan voters elected Tlaib. Omar also became Minnesota's first Somali-American legislator and the first woman of color elected to Congress from the state.
Ayanna Pressley: Massachusetts' first black congresswoman
Previously, Pressley became first black woman elected to the Boston City Council. She ran unopposed in Tuesday's election.
Contributing: Nicole Gaudiano, Deborah Barfield Berry, Aamer Madhani and Michael Collins, USA TODAY; Seth A. Richardson, Reno Gazette-Journal