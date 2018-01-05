22. Cost to Visit Anaheim, Calif.: $1,452.62; Meals: $306; Drinks (including beer): $53.76; 3-night hotel stay: $408; Airfare: $684.86. Savings tips: Travelers who want to save time and money when visiting Disneyland should schedule a trip during the off-season — September through November or January through March. This is when the park tends to be less crowded and hotel room rates are generally lower. And those who only want to drop into Disneyland for a day should buy a one-day pass for a "value" season date to get the lowest possible price. Low-cost or free activities: The nearby Fullerton Arboretum suggests visitors make a $5 donation to check out its gardens and exhibits. The garden also offers Saturday morning yoga classes at $13 per session for annual arboretum members and $15 for non-members.

California, home to Disneyland a.k.a the 'happiest place on earth,' is also the most fun state in America, according to a new WalletHub report.

The personal finance website found that the Golden State has the most restaurants and movie theaters per capita. California also tied with New York, the second most fun state, for the highest number of fitness centers and performing arts theaters per capita.

California and New York were followed by Nevada, Florida and Illinois.

In order to determine the most fun states in America, researchers compared 26 metrics across two key categories: “Entertainment & Recreation” and “Nightlife.”

California came in first for "Entertainment & Recreation" while Nevada won best "Nightlife."

Alaska was ranked number 1 for best access to national parks. Maine topped the list for highest variety of arts, entertainment and recreation establishments. Vermont had the most skiing facilities per capita.

West Virginia was ranked the least fun state, also coming in last for personal expenditures on recreation services, tied with Mississippi.

Most fun:

California New York Nevada Florida Illinois Washington Texas Colorado Pennsylvania Minnesota

Least fun:

West Virginia Mississippi Delaware Rhode Island Arkansas Vermont Alabama Montana Kentucky Kansas

