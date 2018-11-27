— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA Today’s newsroom and any business incentives.
Cyber Monday may be over, but that doesn't mean retailers have just stopped having sales. In fact, many have expanded their deals and discounts through today or even the entire week. We've been diligently price-checking the best Cyber Monday sales still available, but we also rounded up a helpful list of all the retailers where you can find these sales. Here are our favorite ones:
The best extended Cyber Monday sales right now
- Amazon—Cyber Week Deals: Amazon is still in full deals mode and running new Deals of the Day throughout the week. Some of our favorite deals include the Echo Dot, the Opal Nugget Ice Maker, the Instant Pot, and the KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer.
- Target—Save 30% on exclusive home items: Save big on Target home brands like Project 63, Threshold, Hearth & Hand with Magnolia. You can also still find Black Friday deals on Fitbits, Anova Immersion Circulators, Xboxes, and more.
- L.L. Bean Weekend Sale—Save 20% on clothing and outerwear with the code "THANKS20."Plus, get a $10 gift card if you spend $50 or more and save 25% on slippers with code "WICKED25."
- Wayfair Cyber Monday—Save up to 80% off and get free shipping
- Best Buy—Find Black Friday sale prices on everything from 4K TVs to Apple products to smart home to robot vacuums, and more.
- Walmart—There are Cyber Week deals on everything from video games and toys to kitchen appliances and TV to clothing and so much more.
- eBay: You can find a variety of savings all week on everything from PlayStations and Ray-Bans to smart home devices, apparel and more.
- Gap—Get 50% off everything online and in stores with code "CYBER."Plus, get an extra 10% off everything with code "YOURS."
- Lulu's—Take 40% off all sale items with the code "CM40": You also get free shipping!
- Lucky Brand—Get 50% off sitewide and 60% off all sales: This deal is good through 11/26 and you can get 60% off select styles as well as free shipping on orders over $75.
Other extended Cyber Monday sales
- Abercrombie & Fitch—Take 50% off select styles
- Aeropostale—70% off sitewide: Plus free shipping when you spend $100 or more
- Becca—Take 30% off the entire site.
- Bite Beauty—Get 20% off sitewide, free shipping, and a free four-piece kit with any $35 purchase with code "MONDAY4."
- Boxycharm—Get your pick of three limited edition Black Friday Boxes at a steep discount through November 26.
- Birchbox—Get up to 25% off, and free shipping.
- Chinese Laundry—Buy one get one 30% off with the code "GET30."
- Clarisonic—Get 30% off sitewide with the code "CYBERTUES"
- Cole Haan—50% off sitewide: Plus, an extra 10% off with the code "CYBER"
- Columbia—Save on almost everything sitewide: Plus, they've got 50% off doorbusters and free shipping on all orders.
- Dermstore—Save up to 20% on UV protection with code "ELTA20" and up to 20% on advanced skin care from SkinMedica.
- Eddie Bauer—Save 50% sitewide with the code "CYBER50"
- e.l.f—Get 50% off orders of $30+ through November 27.
- Express—Save 50% sitewide: And get free shipping on everything.
- Famous Footwear—Buy one get one half off, free shipping, and an extra 15% off with the promo code "CYBER18": The BOGO deal is good through 12/3.
- Fashion Nova—Get 40-90% off sitewide with code "CYBER90"
- Foreo—Get 25-30% off colorful devices.
- It Cosmetics—Get a free Vitality Lip and Cheek Flush Stain when you spend more than $50. Plus, free shipping on all orders with the code "GIFT4YOU."
- J.C. Penney—Save up to 30% off on your entire order (over $100) with the code"HOLIDAY8": That discount is in addition to the other sales going on (and if you spend less than $100, you can still get 25% off).
- J.Crew—Save 50% on full-price items and 60% off sale with the code "CYBER"
- J.Crew Factory Outlet—Get 60% off sitewide with the code "ADD2CART"
- La Roche-Posay—From November 24-December 1, get 30% off all orders with code "CYBERWEEK2018."
- Lime Crime—Get 25% off sitewide and a free Beet It Velvetine lipstick with any order.
- L’Occitane—From November 25-28, get 20% off sitewide.
- Lord & Taylor—Take 25% off regular and sale items with code "CYBER." And get an extra 40% off newly reduced styles!
- MAC—Through November 27, get 25% off when you sign up for Select Membership (it’s free to join) and get free gifts, like full-sized lipstick, from November 26 to November 29.
- Murad—Get 30% off sitewide and free shipping with the code “CYBER30.”
- Nars—Through November 27, get 20% off sitewide.
- Nasty Gal—Get 60% off sitewide
- New Balance—25% off everything sitewide plus free shipping.
- Old Navy—Get 50% off your entire purchase.
- Philosophy—Get 40% off your order with code "CYBER2018".
- Pottery Barn Cyber Monday Sale: Get 25% off your entire order with the code "CYBER" You can also get free shipping on everything but furniture.
- Puma—30% off sitewide with the code "PUMAMONDAY:" The sale is valid through Nov. 28.
- Reebok—Get 50% off sitewide with code "CYBER."
- REI's Cyber Monday sale—Save up to 40% sitewide: Even though REI does not participate in Black Friday sales, they still have a massive end-of-year sale that's perfect for anyone in need of new sporting or outdoor equipment.
- Sacks Off Fifth—Buyy one, get one jeans and jewelry with the code "ONEFREE." And you can get up to 85% off holiday steals with the code "HOLIDAY."
- Shutterfly Cyber Monday Sale—Save up to 50% on everything and get an additional 25% off with code " CYBERMONDAY ": Our favorite online photo printing company extended this amazing sale.
- Society6—Get 25% sitewide with code "GIFTY." Free shipping on art prints, phone cases, tapestries, and more.
- Urban Decay—Through December 5, get 50% off a different product every day.
- West Elm—Save 70% sitewide: free shipping with code CYBER on everything except furniture and rugs.
- Zenni Optical—Save 20% sitewide with the code "CYBERFUNDAY": Plus free shipping on orders over $75.
