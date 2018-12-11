— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA Today’s newsroom and any business incentives.

DNA testing kits make the perfect holiday gift. People love finding out their actual heritage and potentially connecting with long-lost family members. These kits are pretty fun and can help you learn a little bit more about who you are,. AncestryDNA is one of the most popular DNA testing kits available, and right now you can get it for its lowest price of the year.

Typically, an AncestryDNA kit costs $99, but you can get it directly from Ancestry.com for just $59 until Wednesday, November 21, as part of their holiday sale. It's also available on Amazon for $68.99 if you're a Prime member and want to take advantage of 2-day shipping or get more points with your Amazon credit card.

I tried AncestryDNA last year when I got it as a Christmas present and found out I’m a basically hodgepodge of European descent, but I thought it was interesting to see how all these countries meshed together to make me who I am.

Ancestry's kit is one of the most popular DNA testing kits out there because it determines your origin from more than 350 regions and has a growing database of more than 10 million people, which increases the likelihood of finding relatives you never knew you had. Once you send in your test, your results will come back in a few weeks with information on your estimated ethnicity, ancestry migration patterns, and possible “trace regions.”

Plus, as more people join their database, Ancestry DNA is able to update their geographical data and more accurately pinpoint where your ancestors are from. Although some people may be worried about the privacy issues of giving out your DNA, Ancestry's privacy statement claims your results are in a secured database and the lab doesn’t have access to your personal information.

You can also get the 23andMe DNA Test Kit for $69 on Amazon, which is $30 off the list price. Although it's not as good of a deal as AncestryDNA, 23andMe is another popular option, especially if you've already done Ancestry and want to see if you get different results with a different kit!

Prices are accurate at the time this article was published, but may change over time.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered this holiday season. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com