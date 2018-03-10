The best toilet paper money can buy

Toilet paper may not be the flashiest purchase, but anyone who's ever bought a low-quality roll of the stuff can tell you that it's worth putting some thought into what you get. But is there a way to ensure you buy the best roll possible without going through a potentially uncomfortable trial-and-error process?

Glad you asked. That's where we come in.

After days of research and weeks of practical testing of many different brands and types of TP, we’re confident we’ve found the absolute best toilet paper money can buy.

The best toilet paper of 2018: Charmin Ultra Soft

Charmin toilet paper

Although we're fans of all three types of Charmin we tested, Charmin Ultra Soft toilet paper is the best toilet paper money can buy. The double-ply roll from Charmin combines solid durability with unparalleled comfort. Although the Ultra Strong roll from Charmin is more heavy duty, extended use made it clear that the supreme comfort of the Ultra Soft is more important.

In our objective testing process, Charmin Ultra Soft wasn't perfectly durable, but it was pretty close—and thankfully it didn't tear during use. It took just under a minute to dissolve in water, which means it will fall apart in the toilet (key for avoiding potential septic issues) but not while you're doing your thing.

Sheer comfort and excellent durability combined make Charmin Ultra Soft the best toilet paper to use every day.

Charmin Ultra Soft wasn't the only great toilet paper we tested, though, as there were value picks and other impressive brands to choose from. The entire roundup, as well as roundups of many other products, can be found on Reviewed.com.

