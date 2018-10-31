It's Halloween, and the sun is going down! If you live in Iowa, get your dad jokes ready. Corny jokes are necessary for Des Moines' amazing Beggars' Night tradition (which is basically Halloween Jr.).

A lie about George Soros and the migrant caravan went viral. USA TODAY followed it.

A caravan of Central American migrants is slowly progressing toward the United States, and with every step, falsehoods about them multiply. One in particular stands out: a baseless claim that liberal billionaire George Soros was paying them to make the journey. He's not. Echoes of that conspiracy appear in the online lives of one man accused of killing 11 worshipers at a Pittsburgh synagogue and another man charged with sending explosives to 13 prominent critics of President Donald Trump. The lie's ascent from Internet obscurity to the political mainstream was dramatic, blossoming in days from a handful of mostly anonymous and unnoticed social media accounts to congressmen and celebrities. This is the life of a lie.

Kanye West makes an exit from ‘Blexit’

Kanye West's bromance with President Donald Trump might be over. West, the controversial rapper who has become one of Trump's highest-profile celebrity supporters, said he has become a political pawn. "I’ve been used to spread messages I don’t believe in," West tweeted. His latest revelation came after a series of tweets where West sought to clear his name after the “Blexit” campaign revealed a line of shirts and hats that tout, "Design by Kanye West." "Blexit" is short for "Black Exit," urging black voters to leave the Democratic Party. "I never wanted any association with Blexit,” West said.

These candidates are poised to make history on Nov. 6

New Hampshire will elect either its first African-American or first openly LGBTQ member of Congress. In Mississippi, voters could send the state's first elected woman to the Senate – or the first African-American since the Reconstruction period after the Civil War. And in one of nearly three dozen congressional races where both candidates are women, Arizona voters will choose the state's first woman senator. From age to race to gender to sexual orientation, meet the candidates in some of these potentially barrier-breaking races.

In this June 27, 2018, photo, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, winner of a Democratic Congressional primary in New York speaks to a reporter in New York. Ocasio-Cortez is back on the campaign trail, but this time in the Midwest. The 28-year-old Democratic rising star is stumping for two young, progressives hoping to win Democratic primaries in Kansas and Michigan.

Mary Altaffer, AP

Too harsh of a consequence for harsh words?

Some disagree with how NBC resolved the uproar over Megyn Kelly's remarks in defense of blackface by canceling "Megyn Kelly Today.” A new poll survey published Tuesday found that nearly half of the 2,201 adults questioned felt that canceling the show was "too harsh of a consequence." On Wednesday, Kelly broke her silence since the show was axed, tweeting that she just wants the press — and one media outlet in particular — to leave her children alone.

The Short List is a compilation of stories from across the USA TODAY Network. It was brought to you by editors Emily Brown and Ashley Shaffer. It's Halloween, so we'll leave you with this: Jack-o'-lanterns started with an Irish legend about Stingy Jack and a gullible devil.

