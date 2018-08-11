— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA TODAY’s newsroom and any business incentives.

There is nothing (I mean, nothing) that looks better on a kitchen counter than a KitchenAid stand mixer. Even if you never use it, you’ll be happy to have this gorgeous kitchen gadget featured in your home. With its sleek look, high-quality performance, and tons of colors to choose from, it’s no wonder it’s known as the best stand mixer money can buy. But with high quality comes a high price and you usually need to shell out about $250 for one, but every-so-often you can find one color on sale.

Right now, you can get the KitchenAid Tilt Head 4.5-Quart Stand Mixer in several different fun colors on eBay for just $199.99 and comes with an additional Flex Edge Beater. Typically, these sales go to the more “boring” colors like red or white, but right now you can get a discounted one in Cobalt Blue, Empire Red, Gloss Cinnamon, Green Apple, Majestic Yellow, Onyx Black, Silver, and White. The seller also come directly from KitchenAid, so you can ensure you’re getting the same impeccable quality as you would from directly from their site.

This KitchenAid stand mixer is the best we’ve ever tested because it has one of the quietest motors, is easy to use, and has a ton of attachments for everything from making pasta to spiralizing vegetables. Although we prefer the 5-quart size, the 4.5-quart is still a great option for smaller baking batches.

Plus, these fun colors will surely pop in any kitchen and at this amazing price, it’s worth the investment or as a gift for your favorite home baker. This sale will last while supplies last, so if you want to take advantage of this great price, you might want to act sooner than later.

Prices are accurate at the time this article was published, but may change over time.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com