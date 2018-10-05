Instagram's most geo-tagged restaurant in each state
Instagram is no longer just an app for gawking at photos of hotel rooms and their views.
Now, users can book that hotel room at a touch.
Instagram this week introduced action buttons. Businesses can now include a “Book a Room” option on their photos. They also have the capability to add “Reserve” or “Start Order” through the app.
So far, Instagram has 25 partners using the new function, including SevenRooms, OpenTable and GrubHub.
Instagram says the potential for businesses is huge: More than 150 million people communicate directly with businesses each month. And one-third of those messages begin with an Instagram story.