Seema Verma, administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services

Jack Gruber, USA TODAY

WASHINGTON – Average premiums for insurance sold on the federal Obamacare health insurance markets are going down next year, the Trump administration announced Thursday, as it took credit for the 1.5 percent drop.

Rates in the 39 states that use the federal marketplace are dropping as much as 26 percent in Tennessee, while rising as high as 20 percent in North Dakota.

But Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Seema Verma said premiums are declining overall for the first time since the marketplaces opened in 2014 because of steps the current administration took to stabilize the market.

"It is a dramatic and very positive change from the double digit increases experienced over the past two years," she said.

However, independent experts say insurers have already raised rates to compensate for actions taken by the Trump administration.

Premiums increased an average of 37 percent from 2017 to 2018 after the administration stopped reimbursing insurers for the reductions they're required to give lower-income customers on deductibles and other out-of-pocket costs. Insurers also faced uncertainty about how other policy changes could affect how many customers sign up and how sick or health they would be.

"Absent any policy changes, it is likely that insurers would generally have required only modest premium increases in 2018 and in 2019," researchers at the nonpartisan Kaiser Family Foundation recently wrote.

The average premium for the "benchmark" plan that subsidies are tied to will be $406 next year. The highest cost is $709 in Wyoming. The lowest is $278 in Indiana.

The premium changes – announced less than a month before the midterm elections, in which health care has been a dominant issue – are likely to continue the debate over whether Democrats or Republicans can do a better job at giving Americans affordable health care.

Senate Democrats tried unsuccessfully Wednesday to stop the Trump administration from expanding the option of insurance plans that cost less but don’t include the same benefits as insurance sold on the exchanges, such as covering pre-existing health conditions. Most short-term health plans also don’t cover prescription drugs, maternity care or substance abuse treatment.

“This was an opportunity for Democrats and Republicans to protect people’s access to quality, affordable health care when they need it most,” said Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wisc., after the Senate stalled 50-50 over her resolution to overturn the expansion of what Baldwin called “junk insurance plans.”

Critics of the plans argue they pull healthier people out of the Obamacare exchanges, raising rates for the sicker customers left behind.

Verma said Thursday that average premiums would have increased for 2019, not decreased, if insurers expected that to happen.

"We heard a lot of predictions that didn't turn out to be true," Verma said.

Cynthia Cox, director of health reform and private insurance at the Kaiser Family Foundation, said some Trump administration actions have probably helped stabilized the exchange. Shortening how much time people have to enroll and allowing several states to use "reinsurance" to protect companies from very high claims have made the market more attractive to insurers, she said.

"However, the Trump administration and Congress have also taken actions that have an upward effect on premiums," Cox tweeted. Those include the expansion of the short-term plans, cutting off reimbursements for cost-sharing reductions, and repealing the tax penalty for people who don't buy coverage.

CMS did not release Thursday 2019 rates for states that run their own Obamacare exchanges. Of the 39 states that use the federal marketplace, rates are going up on average in 20 states, down in 16 and staying the same in three.

The Trump administration just announced that average benchmark ACA premiums will decrease by 1.5% next year. The overwhelming factor behind that is that premiums increased so much this year -- 36.9%. Insurers overshot in the face of uncertainty and are returning excess profits. — Larry Levitt (@larry_levitt) October 11, 2018

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com