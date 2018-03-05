President Trump expanded on a favorite theme during Thursday's National Day of Prayer address, saying that Americans have begun not only to use the holiday greeting "merry Christmas" more since he moved into the White House, but that they have started to say "under God" more as well.

"Prayer changes hearts and transforms lives," Trump told those gathered in the Rose Garden. "It uplifts the soul, inspires action, and unites us all as one nation, under God. So important."

He continued: "And we say it here. You know, a lot of people, they don’t say it. But you know what? They’re starting to say it more. Just like we’re starting to say, 'Merry Christmas' when that day comes around. You notice the big difference between now and two or three years ago?"

Trump said the number of people using those phrases was going down rapidly before he took office.

"Now it’s straight up," he said.

His assertion came on the same day that he signed an executive order revamping the White House office on faith issues.

During the 2016 campaign, Trump said that department stores no longer wished customers "merry Christmas" in yet another example of the political correctness he believed was running amok.

Last Christmas, Trump said Americans were "proud to be saying Merry Christmas again."

"I am proud to have led the charge against the assault of our cherished and beautiful phrase," Trump triumphantly tweeted.

People are proud to be saying Merry Christmas again. I am proud to have led the charge against the assault of our cherished and beautiful phrase. MERRY CHRISTMAS!!!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 25, 2017

Trump also mentioned the phrase "under God" during his 2017 and 2018 National Prayer Breakfast addresses, but did not mention a decline in the use of the term.

The words "under God" were not originally in the pledge of allegiance, but Congress added them in 1954 in the spirit of drawing a distinction between the U.S. and the religiously intolerant communist bloc countries.

National Day of Prayer event at the White House President Donald Trump greets U.S. Army Chaplain Corps Lieutenant Colonel Dawud Abdul-Aziz Agbere, Rabbi Levi Shemtov of the Rabbinical Council of Greater Washington and Archbishop of WashingtonÊCardinal Donald Wuerl during an event to mark the National Day of Prayer in the Rose Garden at the White House on May 3, 2018 in Washington. The White House invited leaders from various faiths and religions to participate in the day of prayer, which was designated in 1952 by the United States Congress to ask people "to turn to God in prayer and meditation." 01 / 10 President Donald Trump greets U.S. Army Chaplain Corps Lieutenant Colonel Dawud Abdul-Aziz Agbere, Rabbi Levi Shemtov of the Rabbinical Council of Greater Washington and Archbishop of WashingtonÊCardinal Donald Wuerl during an event to mark the National Day of Prayer in the Rose Garden at the White House on May 3, 2018 in Washington. The White House invited leaders from various faiths and religions to participate in the day of prayer, which was designated in 1952 by the United States Congress to ask people "to turn to God in prayer and meditation." 01 / 10

