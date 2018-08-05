President Trump speaks during a roundtable discussion on tax reform at the Cleveland Public Auditorium and Conference Center in Cleveland, Ohio, on May 5.

President Trump announced his decision Tuesday to pull out of the nuclear deal with Iran, defying world leaders and many U.S. allies.

European leaders and diplomats have for months urged Trump not to pull out of the 2015 accord but in Trump's announcement from the White House, he said he had no choice, calling the deal "defective at its core."

In recent days, U.S. allies, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres have all warned Trump not to scrap the deal. However, they have also conceded that the pact negotiated by former president Barack Obama is far from perfect and needs some "fixes."

Some experts see Trump’s announcement as just the latest dig to long-standing allies.

“Trump’s move is a further blow to transatlantic relations, coming close on the heels of EU-US discord over climate change, steel tariffs and the US decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel,” said Shada Islam, Director of Europe & Geopolitics at Friends of Europe, a Brussels think-tank.

Islam said “it illustrates very deep differences in EU and US world views” and could be viewed as a “personal affront” to European leaders who recently visited Trump in the nation’s capital.

“It will take time, effort and energy to repair the transatlantic rift – and there is unlikely to be much EU enthusiasm to do so immediately.”

Ahead of the announcement, British foreign secretary Boris Johnson said he didn't believe there was much of a plan if the deal was dismantled.

"Plan B does not seem, to me, to be particularly well developed at this stage," Johnson said Monday on "Fox & Friends" in Washington. "If you do that you have to answer the question what next? What if the Iranians do rush for a nuclear weapon?" he added.

Under the terms of the accord, the U.S. and others withdrew economic sanctions on Iran in return for it giving up the means to make nuclear weapons. But the deal has time limits and does not address Iran’s ballistic missile program or regional policies.

Saturday was the deadline for Trump to extend a series of waivers of existing sanctions.

Before Trump announced the U.S. would no longer be part of the deal, Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani acknowledged Tuesday that his country could "face some problems for two or three months," depending on what Trump says, but he said Iran "will pass through this."

Eshaq Jahangiri, Iran’s first vice president, said only the "naive" would negotiate with the U.S. again if Trump "violates the deal," according to Iran's Tasnim News Agency.

Iran's rial currency traded near record lows against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday, according to Bonbast.com, a foreign exchange website. The dip to around 65,000 rials for one dollar, down from 42,800 at the end of last year, could indicate that Iranians are selling the rial heavily amid concerns over what Trump pulling out of the nuclear deal and the restarting of the sanctions could mean for the country's economy.

Since taking office, Trump has withdrawn the U.S. from the Paris climate accord but backed down from pulling out of the North American Free Trade Agreement.

