President Trump's former doctor says his office was unexpectedly "raided" by three men — including one of Trump's bodyguards and a top lawyer — who took the president's medical records.

Dr. Harold Bornstein told NBC News he felt "raped, frightened and sad" as three "large men" came into his New York office to collect the president's files in February 2017, causing "chaos" in the medical office.

Bornstein, the long-haired physician who famously declared Trump would be "the healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency," said the three men included Alan Garten, a top lawyer at the Trump Organization who serves as its chief legal officer, and former Trump bodyguard Keith Schiller, who at the time was serving as the White House's director of Oval Office operations. (Schiller resigned from his post in September.)

A third unidentified man accompanied the men, Bornstein told NBC.

Along with taking the records, Bornstein said the men asked for him to remove a framed photo of him with Trump, which was hanging in the waiting room of his office.

Bornstein, who says he was Trump's personal doctor for more than 30 years, claims he wasn't given a form authorizing the release of the records and called it a "raid." He said they took the only copies of Trump's charts and also records of visits when the President would use a pseudonym, NBC reported.

The White House confirmed Tuesday that its medical unit "took possession of the president’s medical records." White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders called it "standard operating procedure."

Bornstein said the incident happened two days after a story was published in The New York Times, in which he admitted to prescribing Trump a hair-growth treatment. After the story ran, Trump cut ties with him and with that, his aspirations of becoming the president's White House physician were dead.

"I couldn't believe anybody was making a big deal out of a drug to grow his hair that seemed to be so important," Bornstein told NBC. "And it certainly was not a breach of medical trust to tell somebody they take Propecia to grow their hair. What's the matter with that?"

He said he decided to speak out about the episode after seeing the accusations about Ronny Jackson, who was Trump's physician at the White House and former nominee to head the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Jackson later withdrew from consideration after a barrage of criticism, first about his qualifications to lead the agency, then about his conduct as a doctor. Both current and former colleagues accused him of improperly dishing out opioids, drinking on the job and fostering a hostile work environment.

"This is like a celebration for me," Bornstein told NBC of the news.

