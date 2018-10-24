Three more airlines have joined the Transportation Security Administration’s expedited screening program called Precheck, the agency announced.

The new carriers eligible for the program are European airlines Norwegian Air and Icelandair and small U.S. regional carrier Via Air.

With the additions, 56 domestic and international airlines are now part of the Precheck program, which is available at 200 airports. The program rose past 5 million participants last July.

The PreCheck program costs $85 for five years. Applicants must provide some biographical information, pass a background check and provide fingerprints.

If approved, travelers get access to the TSA’s PreCheck lanes in which they can leave laptops and small containers of liquids in their carry-on bags. Travelers in the PreCheck lanes are also not required to remove their shoes and belts as they go through the checkpoint’s metal detector.

Other expedited screening programs at the Department of Homeland Security, such as Global Entry for international travelers, include Precheck. The department has a comparison site to determine which program is the best fit.

The PreCheck expansion comes as TSA has tightened the screening in regular checkpoint lines. Travelers are asked to take any electronics larger than phones out of carry-on bags, as well as snacks and some other items, to reduce clutter in the X-ray images.

Even PreCheck members occasionally receive more intense scrutiny.

Contributing: Bart Jansen

