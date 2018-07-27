CEO Jack Dorsey.

Twitter wound up with fewer followers of its own, as a result of a clean-up project to lessen spam and fake accounts on the popular social network.

The company reported 335 million monthly active users during the second quarter (April to June), an increase of nearly 3 percent from a year ago. However, Twitter lost 1 million monthly active users from the previous January-March period.

Shares of Twitter were down as much as 16 percent in premarket trading Friday to $36.09.

Twitter said a crackdown on fake accounts, spam and other forms of manipulation of the networking platform was the main factor in overall losing more than 3 million monthly active users during the period.

The continued attempts to improve "to prioritize the health of the platform," could result in a continued decline in the current quarter, the company said in a letter to shareholders Friday.

But the initiative led to a 4 percent drop in abuse reports from search and 8 percent fewer abuse reports from conversations, the company said.

The deployment of tools to address behaviors "that distort and distract from the public conversation" will continue, CEO Jack Dorsey said on a conference call with analysts Friday. "We believe that Twitter’s value as a daily service is enhanced when the conversation on the platform is healthier and people feel safe freely expressing themselves."

He noted that daily active users — a metric Twitter uses as a sign of engagement by its most fervent users — rose 11 percent during the quarter, as Twitter deployed its improvement tools. "When we do focus on removing some of the burden of people reporting or blocking or muting, we do see results in our numbers. It's still early and we have a lot more work to do," Dorsey said. "We do believe, ultimately, over time, that this will help our growth story and encourage more people to stay with Twitter."

Twitter's issues parallel those of Facebook, which saw its own stock value hit with a historic $100 billion decline Thursday. The social networking giant expects user growth to slow as it battles concerns about privacy in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica crisis in which as many as 87 million people had their personal information improperly obtained by a firm with ties to the Trump campaign.

Both social networks were used to spread disinformation and divisive messages by Kremlin-linked actors during the 2016 presidential election. Amid Twitter's efforts to improve conversations on the network, it was criticized earlier this week by Republicans for "shadow banning" or hiding some users' contributions. Twitter responded that its behavior tools are not political and that a bug had prevented some accounts from not automatically appearing in the app's search box.

For the second quarter, Twitter reported a 20 percent increase in revenue to $710.5 million, surpassing expectations of $697.4 million, based on analysts polled by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Net income of $100.1 million, or 13 cents per share, beat expectations of $464 million and 6 cents. In the same period a year ago, Twitter reported a loss of $116.5 million, or 16 cents.

Twitter (TWTR) shares have risen 75 percent for the year.

