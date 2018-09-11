WASHINGTON — Two former attorneys general are questioning the propriety of Matthew Whitaker’s appointment as acting attorney general, suggesting that President Donald Trump may have skirted established rules of succession to install the former Iowa federal prosecutor.

In interviews with USA TODAY, Michael Mukasey and Alberto Gonzales, who both served in the George W. Bush administration, aligned themselves Friday with a contingent of legal analysts who assert that the post should have been filled by a Justice Department official who has been confirmed by the Senate.

“Even Richard Nixon didn’t put in somebody as acting attorney general who had not been confirmed,” Mukasey said, referring to the so-called Saturday Night Massacre, when Attorney General Elliot Richardson and Deputy Attorney General William Ruckelshaus resigned after defying Nixon’s order to fire special Watergate prosecutor Archibold Cox. Solicitor General Robert Bork ultimately agreed to carry out Nixon’s order.

“The successor needs to be a confirmed person in my view," Mukasey said.

As dean of the Belmont University School of Law, Alberto Gonzales, the former U.S. attorney general, tells " 'Don't go to Washington thinking you'll be treated fairly.' I tell them, 'Go in with your eyes open and your armor on.' " Here, Gonzales addresses the Tennessee YMCA Youth in Government at the state capitol on Friday, March 20, 2015, in Nashville.

George Walker IV, The Tennessean

Gonzales said questions over Whitaker’s authority will likely have to be resolved in court.

“I don’t think the (Trump) administration did the Justice Department any favors” by installing Whitaker. “Beyond the legal questions, I don’t think it was a good idea.”

Whitaker, who had been serving as chief of staff to Attorney General Jeff Sessions, was appointed to the interim position Wednesday following the ouster of Sessions.

While Sessions' departure was long-expected because of a fractured relationship with the White House, Whitaker's installation has drawn increasing scrutiny both because his position is not subject to Senate confirmation and for his past public statements questioning the legitimacy of the ongoing inquiry into Russia's interference in the 2016 election.

Whitaker, in his new interim role as the chief law enforcement officer in the country, now has oversight of the Russia inquiry headed by Justice special counsel Robert Mueller. Until Whitaker's appointment, the Mueller investigation was being managed by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

White House departures: Who's been fired and who resigned

Jeff Sessions out as attorney general: Here's what we know

Related: Court presses DOJ on how Sessions ouster could affect Mueller probe

The duty fell to Rosenstein last year after Sessions recused himself because of his work for the Trump campaign.

Questions about Whitaker's authority, however, began emerging immediately after his elevation was announced in a tweet by the president.

Before joining the department last year, Whitaker had been a vocal surrogate for Trump while variously calling for Justice to limit the scope of the Mueller investigation. The past criticism, including his suggestion that Justice could choke off funding for the probe, prompted concerns from Democrats and some Republican lawmakers who have since thrown threw support behind proposed legislation to shield the special counsel.

At the same time, legal analysts – including Neal Katyal, an acting solicitor general in the Obama administration, and George Conway, spouse of White House adviser Kellyanne Conway – seized on Whitaker's appointment as bypassing the Senate confirmation processed required of Cabinet officials.

"Because Mr. Whitaker has not undergone the process of Senate confirmation, there has been no mechanism for scrutinizing whether he has the character and the ability to evenhandedly enforce the law in a position of such grave responsibility," Katyal and Conway wrote in a New York Times column.

"The public is entitled to that assurance, especially since Mr. Whitaker's only supervisor is Mr. Trump himself, and the president is hopelessly compromised by the Mueller investigation."

Ironically, one of the most recent leadership shuffles at Justice occurred during the early days of the Trump administration, when then acting Attorney General Sally Yates, a Senate-confirmed holdover from the Obama administration, was fired by Trump for refusing to defend the president's travel ban.

The post was filled by Dana Boente, a confirmed U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia.

Should he recuse?

Mukasey and Gonzales, who both questioned Whitaker's standing as a non-confirmed appointee, disagreed over whether the acting attorney general should recuse himself from overseeing the Mueller inquiry.

"I don't think he should recuse," Mukasey said. "These are past statements. The question is whether he is suited for the job."

Gonzales, who faced his own political storm over the firing of nine U.S. attorneys in a dispute that triggered his resignation, said Whitaker's past statements potentially create the "appearance of bias" in the Mueller investigation.

"Any appearance of bias hurts the department," he said. "If it were me, I would step away," Gonzales said.

Trump, meanwhile, sent mixed signals on Whitaker Friday.

Before departing to France to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I, Trump claimed not to know his new Justice chief.

More: Donald Trump: 'I don't know Matt Whitaker'

Related: Kellyanne Conway's husband calls Trump's promotion of Whitaker 'unconstitutional'

"I don't know Matt Whitaker," Trump said in his first public remarks since the appointment. "Matt Whitaker has a great reputation, and that's what I wanted."

Trump's remarks directly contradicted comments he made a month ago when he heaped praise on Whitaker.

"I can tell you Matt Whitaker's a great guy," Trump said in an interview with Fox News. "I mean, I know Matt Whitaker."

Trump claimed Friday that he had no contact with Whitaker regarding the Russia investigation, which the president has repeatedly derided as a "witch-hunt."

"I didn't speak to Matt Whitaker about it," Trump told reporters on the White House lawn.

"When Sessions left, what I did, very simply, is take a man who worked for Sessions," the president said. "He's a highly respected man, especially by law enforcement. And I think he's going to do a great job."

Who’s out at the Trump White House: departures and dismissals President Trump speaks on the phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Oval Office of the White House on Jan. 28, 2017, along with Vice President Pence and Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, Chief Strategist Steve Bannon, Press Secretary Sean Spicer and National Security Advisor Michael Flynn. In the first seven months of his administration, Trump has seen the departures of many senior aides including Priebus, Bannon, Spicer and Flynn. On Aug. 18, 2017, Steve Bannon left his post as senior adviser to President Trump. Seen here, Bannon helps with last minute preparations before President Trump announced his decision to pull out of the Paris climate agreement at the White House on June 1, 2017. On July 31, Anthony Scaramucci left his post as White House communications director after just 11 days on the job. A person close to Scaramucci confirmed the staffing change just hours after President Donald Trump's new chief of staff, John Kelly, was sworn into office. In this July 21, 2017 photo, incoming White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci,blows a kiss after answering questions during the press briefing in the Brady On July 21, Sean Spicer quit his job as White House press secretary Friday after President Trump decided to tap Anthony Scaramucci as the White House communications director, according to two White House officials. Seen here, Spicer takes a question during the daily news conference at the White House on Feb. 14, 2017. Walter Shaub resigned his post as director of the United States Office of Government Ethics on July 6, 2017. Ahaub, who prodded President Donald TrumpÕs administration over conflicts of interest resigned to take a new job, at the Campaign Legal Center, a nonprofit in Washington that mostly focuses on violations of campaign finance law. Mike Dubke (r) on May 30, 2017, confirmed his resignation as White House communications director. Counselor to the US President Kellyanne Conway (L) and Director of Communications for the Office of Public Liaison Omarosa Manigault (2-L) and White House communications director Mike Dubke (R) listen as a reporter asks a question during a joint press conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington,on April 20, 2017. On May 5, 2017, the White House fired White House chief usher Angella Reid, the person responsible for managing the residence and staff its and overseeing events. No reason was given for Reid's dismissal. In this Oct. 18, 2011 photo, the then-incoming White House chief usher Angella Reid is photographed in Lafayette Park across from the White House in Washington. Deputy National Security Advisor, K.T. McFarland speaks during during an event celebrating Women's History Month, in the East Room at the White House March 29, 2017, in Washington, DC. On April 9, 2017, McFarland was asked to step down and serve instead as ambassador to Singapore. Katie Walsh left her job as White House deputy chief of staff less than three months into the the Trump administration on March 30, 2017, for a private sector role. In this Nov. 14, 2016, file photo, Katie Walsh appears at a post-election press briefing to discuss the RNC's role in the election, at the Capitol Hill Club in Washington. On Feb. 14 2017, Michael Flynn abruptly resigned from his position as National Security Advisor after facing increased scrutiny due to reports that the Justice Department contacted the White House in regards to Flynn's alleged pre-inauguration conversations with the Russian ambassador concerning sanctions. This Jan. 22, 2017, shows Flynn arriving to a swearing in ceremony of White House senior staff in the East Room of the White House in Washington.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com