United Airlines has tapped former White House press secretary Josh Earnest for the company’s top communications role.

In his role as “senior vice president and chief communications officer,” Earnest takes the reigns at United during an extended run of negative news at the USA’s third-biggest carrier.

The company has endured a number of public relations challenges in recent years, including the passenger-dragging incident with Dr. David Dao, the death of a pet in an overhead storage bin and an employee lottery plan that fell flat when it was introduced as a replacement for worker bonuses.

It will now be up to Earnest to help guide the company through publicity problems.

United says “he will be responsible for developing the company's global communications strategy, leading a world-class team to execute it, working closely with the company's leadership to shape the airline's public image and serving as the company's chief spokesman.”

Earnest is probably best known to most Americans for his eight-year stint at the White House, where he served first as deputy press secretary and later as the White House Press Secretary under President Barack Obama.

"Josh is a proven leader and world-class communications strategist who has thrived when the stakes are the highest -- and the margin for error is the smallest,” United CEO Oscar Munoz said in a statement. “He'll play a crucial role on our leadership team as we position our brand and this company for success.”

Earnest also offered his own quote in the statement, saying: "Cutting through the noise of the modern media environment is a challenge, especially in the highly competitive airline industry. United's advantage will continue to be its customer-focused core values, dedicated employees and visionary leadership team. That's the story that I am excited to tell.”

Earnest's appointment comes after United's previous communications chief Jim Olson left the company in January.

