University of Florida President W. Kent Fuchs apologized last weekend for being "inapproriately aggressive" with students walking on stage to receive diplomas during graduation ceremonies.
Videos popping up on social media showed an usher forcibly removing students from the stage after they received their diplomas during the university's commencement.
Several attendees noted black graduating students were more likely to experience the aggressive ushering off stage.
Graduating student Nafeesah Attah told ABC News she was one of the students removed from stage during the ceremony. She said after attempting to perform a stroll move, she was blocked by officials and "aggressively pushed" off stage.
"I was definitely disappointed they took that moment from me because I can only get my bachelors once," said Attah.
In a statement posted to Twitter, Fuchs said he would reach out to the students involved.
"The practice has been halted for all future ceremonies, and we will work to make sure all graduating students know we are proud of their achievements and celebrate with them their graduation," said Fuchs.
Several users on Twitter responded to the apology questioning why the university didn't react sooner to students being forcibly pulled off stage.
