USA TODAY is joining together with UNESCO and several news organizations for a global campaign to commemorate 25 years of World Press Freedom Day on May 3. As a participant in the campaign, USA TODAY encourages its readers to engage with other news platforms that offer a variety of sources, points of views, and political ideologies.

The United Nations General Assembly dedicated May 3 to recognizing the importance of a free and independent press throughout the world. This year, UNESCO, multiple organizations, news publications, and the creative agency Dogna5 decided to collaborate in a special show of support for the mission of World Press Freedom Day. The initiative is summed up with one phrase: Read more. Listen more. Understand more. It all starts with a free press​.

“USA TODAY is proud to participate in a campaign that encourages news consumers to explore the different perspectives that a free press provides,” said Andy Yost, Chief Marketing Officer, GANNETT. “We embrace World Press Freedom Day as a key opportunity to unite with journalists from all over to better inform citizens.”

In addition to USA TODAY, publications and organizations that are supporting this initiative include: Baltimore Sun​​, BBC News, Chicago Tribune​, CNN, ​Daily Press​, ​Financial Times​, ​Hartford Courant​, ​Helsingin Sanomat​,​ IPS World News, la Repubblica​, ​Los Angeles Times​, ​National Review​, ​New York Daily News​, ​New York ​magazine, NPR,​ Orlando Sentinel​, ​Philadelphia Inquirer​, ​Rappler​, ​Sun Sentinel​, ​The Atlantic​, ​The Economist​, ​The Guardian​, ​The Morning Call​, ​The New York Times​, ​The New Yorker​, ​The Wall Street Journal​, and others.

Please visit ReadMoreListenMore.com ​ ​for additional information about the World Press Freedom Day campaign.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com