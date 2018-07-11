Gov.-elect Janet Mills, center, acknowledges applause from customers as she arrives at Becky's Diner, Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018, in Portland, Maine. Mills will be the state's first woman governor. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty) ORG XMIT: MERB103

Robert F. Bukaty, AP

With Democrats capturing the House of Representatives and Republicans strengthening control of the Senate, experts predict gridlock will likely block major changes to the Affordable Care Act.

But access to health care and spiraling medical costs remain top-of-mind issues for consumers and state lawmakers, even in traditionally conservative states.

Voters in Idaho, Nebraska and Utah passed ballot initiatives on Tuesday that will expand Medicaid to more than 330,000 low-income adults in those three Republican-dominated states.

In Montana, however, voters rejected an initiative that would have renewed the state's Medicaid expansion with a $2-per-pack tax on cigarettes. Without legislative action, Montana's Medicaid expansion will end in June 2019.

Advocates for Medicaid expansion say the votes in predominately Republican-controlled states show the public appeal of extending the federal-state health insurance program for low-income adults.

Jonathan Schleifer is executive director of the Fairness Project, a union-backed organization that helped organize the Medicaid ballot initiatives in Idaho, Nebraska and Utah. The organization is funded by SEIU United Healthcare Workers West, a union based in California.

"Americans voting to expand Medicaid in some of the reddest states in the country shows people across the political spectrum agree that everyone should be able to go to the doctor without going bankrupt," Schleifer said. "Expanding access to health care isn’t a blue state value or a red state value; it’s an American value."

Congressional Republicans have tried for years to repeal the Affordable Care Act, the sweeping 2010 health law that imposed insurance industry reforms and expanded coverage through federal and state health exchanges.

The health law picks up most of the tab for states that expand Medicaid eligibility to adults who earn up to 138 percent of the federal poverty level.

Benjamin Isgur heads PricewaterhouseCoopers' Health Research Institute. He expects Republicans to cool attempts to repeal President Barack Obama's signature health care law. He also expects that Medicare-for-all proposals touted by liberals will gain no traction.

"Gridlock means not a lot of change over the next couple of years," Isgur said. "It takes some of the big sweeping policy proposals off the table."

Isgur said his organization's survey of 1,500 consumers found that 59 percent identified health care as a very important issue in the midterms.

While a gridlocked Congress might not take on large-scale health reform, he said, states will exert significant influence over health policy, particularly Medicaid.

Joan Alker, executive director of the Center for Children and Families at Georgetown University, said the election results reinforce the popularity of Medicaid program, both among Democrats and moderate Republicans.

"Last night was really a great night for Medicaid, "Alker said. "I think it will continue to be a winning issue with the voters."

Beyond the ballot initiatives, Medicaid expansion was a central issue in several gubernatorial races. Voters in Kansas, Maine and Wisconsin elected Democratic governors who are likely to pursue Medicaid expansion.

Maine voters approved Medicaid expansion last year, but Republican Gov. Paul LePage refused to implement the expansion. Governor-elect Janet Mills, a Democrat, said Wednesday she would work with the state's Democratic-controlled legislature to expand Medicaid.

In Kansas, Laura Kelly, a Democrat and Medicaid expansion supporter, defeated the state's conservative Secretary of State Kris Kobach for governor. In 2017, former Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback vetoed a bill approved by the Kansas legislature that would have expanded Medicaid to cover about 150,000 adults.

In Wisconsin, Democrat Tony Evers defeated GOP incumbent and Obamacare critic Scott Walker. Evers has vowed to pursue Medicaid expansion even though he likely will face opposition from legislative leaders.

Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback talks to the media during a news conference Thursday, July 27, 2017, in Topeka, Kan. President Donald Trump on Wednesday nominated Brownback to be ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) ORG XMIT: OTKCR

Charlie Riedel, AP

Schleifer, of the Fairness Project, said the voter-approved initiatives are a rebuke of efforts to repeal the nation's health care law.

"Voters have sent an unambiguous message," Schleifer said. "They want more health care, not less."

Some Democrats who made Medicaid expansion a campaign issue were unsuccessful. In Florida, Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum, who said he would pursue expansion, lost his bid to Republican former Rep. Ron DeSantis, who was skeptical of extending Medicaid coverage to able-bodied adults.

Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams touted Medicaid expansion in her bid to become the nation's first female African-American governor. She trailed the Republican candidate Brian Kemp, Georgia's Secretary of State who opposes Medicaid expansion.

Alker, of Georgetown, said that Medicaid often is an important issue for rural residents who are more likely than urban counterparts to be uninsured. She said Georgia, Florida and Texas – three states that have not yet expanded Medicaid – have among the largest numbers of low-income residents without coverage.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com