NASHVILLE — The suspect in the Waffle House shooting that left four dead in Nashville last month will get a mental health assessment before his case moves forward.

During the first court hearing in the case against Travis Reinking on Monday, the judge approved public defender Jon Wing's request for an outpatient "forensic" exam. The spokesman for the district attorney's office confirmed that would include a mental health evaluation.

Reinking, 29, is accused of fatally shooting four and injuring others in the April 22 shooting at a Waffle House in the Nashville neighborhood of Antioch, Tenn.

Reinking did not appear in court.

Top prosecutors from the district attorney's office, including Roger Moore and Jan Norman, were in court Monday. Norman did not object to Wing's request for an assessment.

Both sides will meet again in court in June to discuss next steps.

Waffle House shooting investigation continues

Police quickly identified Reinking as a suspect in the early-morning Waffle House shooting. He parked his pickup truck outside the restaurant around 3:19 a.m. CDT and waited a few minutes before getting out and opening fire using an AR-15-style rifle, according to police.

Police said Reinking fired 30 rounds before Waffle House customer James Shaw Jr. intervened and wrested the gun away from him. After Shaw threw the gun behind the counter, Reinking fled the scene on foot completely naked, dropping a green bomber jacket with more ammunition in the pockets.

A $2 million bond was originally set for Reinking, but Judge Michael Mondelli of General Sessions Court of Metropolitan Nashville and Davidson County, who oversaw Monday's hearing, reversed the decision.

Victims' advocates, community members and celebrities were harshly critical of Reinking's original bond, set when he was arrested April 23 after 34 hours on the lam. Most were outraged by the possibility that the suspect in one of the worst mass shootings in Nashville history could walk free if he had enough money.

Travis Reinking, 29, is facing four counts of criminal homicide as well as four counts of attempted homicide and one count of using a firearm while committing a dangerous felony in the April 22, 2018, shooting at a Waffle House in the Nashville neighborhood of Antioch, Tenn.

Provided by Metropolitan Nashville Police Department via The Tennessean

Under Tennessee law, every suspect is entitled to a bond except for death penalty cases. Glenn Funk, the district attorney general for Tennessee's 20th Judicial District, has not announced whether he will seek the death penalty in the case.

Reinking is charged with criminal homicide in the deaths of Taurean C. Sanderlin, 29; Joe R. Perez, 20; DeEbony Groves, 21; and Akilah Dasilva, 23. He also faces four counts of attempted homicide and one count of using a firearm while committing a dangerous felony.

Shaw has been lauded as a life-saving hero in the aftermath of the shooting — police said many more could have been killed or hurt if he hadn't intervened. He has been heralded by celebrities including Ellen DeGeneres and Dwyane Wade, and an invitation to the White House is in the works.

Meanwhile, police have continued in their efforts to learn more about the suspect. Investigators seized several electronics from Reinking's apartment, including a GoPro camera and laptops.

Police spokesman Don Aaron said the department had successfully extracted video footage as part of their investigation, which is ongoing.

Contributing: Dave Boucher and Anita Wadhwani, The Tennessean. Follow Adam Tamburin on Twitter: @tamburintweets

