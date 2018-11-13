There’s extra time to shop this holiday season.

With Black Friday considered by many to be the official start of the holiday shopping season and Thanksgiving falling on the earliest possible date this year, shoppers have even more time this year to get ready for Christmas.

To plan your shopping spree down to the minute, here are Thanksgiving and Black Friday store hours. Beware, hours can vary by location and quantities of the doorbuster deals are limited.

Because of state laws, Maine, Massachusetts and Rhode Island stores will remain closed Thanksgiving and could have different hours Friday. Stores in some areas could also have varied hours because of county or municipal laws.

More stores are offering doorbusters online early with the option to pick them up in-store or ship to store, which is a way to cut down on shipping costs.

More: The best pre-Black Friday deals you can get right now

More: Every major retailer having Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2018 sales

More: Freebie alert! Wendy's giving away free burgers through Black Friday

Thanksgiving Day hours

Check with your closest location to confirm hours. Hours of doorbuster sales vary.

Bass Pro Shops: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; reopen 5 a.m. Black Friday.

Bealls: 1 p.m. to 1 a.m.; reopen 6 a.m. Friday.

Bealls Florida: 5 to 11 p.m.; reopen 6 a.m. Friday.

Belk: 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday; reopen 6 a.m. Friday.

Best Buy: 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday; reopen 8 a.m. Friday.

Big Lots: 7 a.m. to midnight; reopen 6 a.m. Friday.

Boscov’s: 6 p.m. to 1 a.m.; reopen 6 a.m. Friday.

Cabela’s: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; reopen 5 a.m. Friday.

CVS: Most locations open regular hours but most pharmacies will be closed.

Dick's Sporting Goods: 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday; reopen 5 a.m. Friday.

Dollar General: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

DSW: 5 to 10 p.m.; reopen 7 a.m. Friday.

Dunham’s Sports: Doorbuster sale starts 3 p.m. and goes until 3 p.m. Friday.

Five Below: 6 to 11 p.m.; reopen 8 a.m. Friday.

Fred's: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; normal hours Friday.

Fry's Electronics: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; reopen 6 a.m. Friday.

GameStop: 3 to 10 p.m.; reopen 7 a.m. Friday.

Goody's: 1 p.m. to 1 a.m.; reopen 6 a.m. Friday.

Gordman's: 5 p.m. to midnight; reopen 7 a.m. Friday.

J.C. Penney: Open 2 p.m. Thanksgiving through 10 p.m. Friday.

Kmart: 6 a.m. to midnight; reopen 6 a.m. Friday.

Kohl's: Open 5 p.m. through midnight Friday, doorbusters until 1 p.m. Friday.

Lord & Taylor: Varies. 5 to 10 p.m. or later, most re-open 5 a.m.

Lucky's Market: Open until 4 p.m.

Macy's: 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday; reopen 6 a.m. Friday.

Meijer: Most locations are open 24 hours and the sale goes from 6 a.m. Thanksgiving through Friday.

Michaels: 6 p.m. to midnight; reopen 7 a.m. Friday.

Modell’s Sporting Goods: Varies. Many stores open 6 p.m. to midnight; many reopen 6 a.m.

Old Navy: Hours vary by location but many stores are staying open from 3 p.m. Thanksgiving until 10 p.m. Friday. Search for your closest store's hours at www.oldnavy.com.

Old Time Pottery: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.; reopen 8 a.m. Friday.

Palais Royal: 1 p.m. to 1 a.m.; reopen 6 a.m. Friday.

Peebles: 1 p.m. to 1 a.m.; reopen 6 a.m. Friday.

Ross: 6 p.m. to midnight; reopen 7 a.m. Friday.

Sears: 6 p.m. to midnight; reopen 5 a.m. Friday.

Shopko: Sale starts 2 p.m. Thursday and doorbusters available through 2 p.m. Friday, while supplies last.

Shopko Hometown: 2 p.m. to 10 p.m., reopen 7 a.m. Friday.

Southeastern Grocers: Close early at 4 p.m.

Stage Stores: 1 p.m. to 1 a.m.; reopen 6 a.m. Friday.

Target: 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.; reopen 7 a.m. Friday.

Ulta: 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.; reopen 6 a.m Friday.

Walgreens: Most stores will be open regular hours but most pharmacies will be closed.

Walmart: Most stores open Thanksgiving with in-store Black Friday sale starting 6 p.m.

Winn-Dixie: Close early at 4 p.m.

More: Black Friday shoppers beware: Scammers likely to use 'pick up in store' scam

More: These 8 retailers can't afford a disappointing 2018 holiday shopping season

More: Gas prices plummet amid 'bewildering' decline for oil as Thanksgiving travel approaches

Black Friday hours

Remember to check with your closest location as hours vary. Some retailers have only announced opening times.

Academy Sports + Outdoors: 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.

A.C. Moore: 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Bass Pro Shops: Open 5 a.m., doorbusters available until 11 a.m.

Barnes & Noble: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Bealls: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Bealls Florida: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Bealls Outlet: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Bed Bath & Beyond: Open 6 a.m., special coupon available through noon.

Belk: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Best Buy: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Big Lots: Open 6 a.m.

BJ's Wholesale Club: 7 a.m. to regular closing hours.

Bloomingdale's: Open 7 a.m.

Boscov’s: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Burlington: Open 7 a.m.

Cabela’s: Open 5 a.m., doorbusters available until 11 a.m.

City Furniture: Open 8 a.m.

Costco: 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Crate & Barrel: Varies, most have extended hours.

CVS: Regular hours.

Dick's Sporting Goods: 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Dillard's: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

DSW: Open 7 a.m.

Dunham’s Sports: Doorbuster sale starts 3 p.m. Thanksgiving and goes until 3 p.m.

Five Below: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Fleet Farm: Open 6 a.m.

Fred's: Normal hours.

Fry's Electronics: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

GameStop: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Gordman's: 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Guitar Center: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Half Price Books: Open 9 a.m.

Harbor Freight: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Hobby Lobby: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Home Depot: Open 6 a.m.

HomeGoods: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

J.C. Penney: Open Thanksgiving and will remain open through 10 p.m. Friday.

Joann Stores: Open 6 a.m.

Kmart: Open 6 a.m.

Kohl’s: Open Thanksgiving and will remain open through midnight Friday, doorbusters available until 1 p.m.

Lord & Taylor: Varies. 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Lowe's: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Macy’s: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., doorbusters available until 1 p.m.

Marshalls: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Meijer: Most locations are open 24 hours and the sale goes from 6 a.m. Thanksgiving through Friday.

Menards: Open 6 a.m., doorbusters until noon.

Michaels: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Modell’s Sporting Goods: Varies. Many stores open 6 a.m.

Neiman Marcus: Open 8 a.m.

Nordstrom: Hours vary. Search department store and Nordstrom Rack outlet stores' hours on Nordstrom.com.

Office Depot and OfficeMax: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Old Navy: Hours vary by location but many stores are staying open from 3 p.m. Thanksgiving until 10 p.m. Friday. Search for your closest store's hours at www.oldnavy.com.

Old Time Pottery: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Palais Royal: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Peebles: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Petco: Hours vary.

PetSmart: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Pet Supermarket: Open 9 a.m., regular hours

Rooms To Go: Open 8 a.m., coupons available until 2 p.m.

Ross: Open 7 a.m., closing times vary.

Sam's Club: Open 7 a.m.

Saks Fifth Avenue: Open at 8 a.m., closing times vary.

Sears: Open 5 a.m.

Shoe Carnival: Open 6 a.m.

Shopko: Open 7 a.m., doorbusters until 2 p.m.

Sierra Trading Post: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Stage Stores: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Staples: Open 7 a.m.

Stein Mart: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Target: Open 7 a.m.

T.J. Maxx: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Tractor Supply Co.: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Ulta: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Walgreens: Regular hours.

Walmart: Most stores open 24 hours.

World Market: Open 7 a.m.

Kelly Tyko is a consumer columnist and retail reporter for Treasure Coast Newspapers and TCPalm.com, part of the USA TODAY NETWORK. Read her Bargainista tips at TCPalm.com/Bargainista, follow her on Twitter @KellyTyko and email her at kelly.tyko@tcpalm.com. Sign up for her weekly newsletter at www.tcpalm.com/newsletters.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com